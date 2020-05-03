Left Menu
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2020 10:34 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 10:29 IST
People News Roundup: Princess Charlotte celebrates her fifth birthday; Tim Gunn on pajamas and post-quarantine fashion and more
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@Kensington Royal)

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

A Minute With Tim Gunn on pajamas and post-quarantine fashion

Even Tim Gunn, the immaculately dressed fashion mentor from "Project Runway" and Amazon's new competition show "Making the Cut," is finding it hard to get out of his pajamas these days. As much of the world shelters at home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Gunn said he too has given in to comfort over style when he's at home in his New York apartment.

Former CBS News president returns to News Corp to help Murdoch's UK operations

David Rhodes, the former president of CBS News who started his career at Fox News, is returning to Rupert Murdoch's News Corp to help the company's News UK operations in the video business, a source familiar with the matter said.

Rhodes left CBS News last year. UK's Princess Charlotte celebrates her fifth birthday

Britain's Princess Charlotte, daughter of Prince William and his wife Kate, celebrates her fifth birthday on Saturday - an occasion marked by the release of four new photographs of the young royal. The photographs were taken last month by her mother at the Sandringham Estate in eastern England where the family helped to pack and deliver food parcels for isolated pensioners in the local area.

