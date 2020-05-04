Left Menu
Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 04-05-2020 18:26 IST
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. ITV cancels 2020 Love Island due to COVID-19 in blow for ad revenues

Britain's ITV said its popular dating show Love Island would be cancelled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic and there would not be a new series until 2021, in a big setback for the broadcaster's advertising revenues. ITV said in a statement on Monday that the novel coronavirus outbreak meant it would not be possible to make the seventh season of Love Island in a safe way this year. Nigeria taps the power of music to try to beat coronavirus

Two dozen Lagos healthcare workers in scrubs and face masks rushed outside the isolation tents and, making sure to keep six feet apart on the bright green grass, danced and swayed as a saxophone and trumpet struck up the band. Inside the tents, some of the patients, all battling the coronavirus, watched through plastic windows and, if strong enough, danced and swayed along with them. Weightlifting: 'The Mountain' Bjornsson deadlifts 501 kg to set world record

Icelandic actor and strongman Hafthor Bjornsson set a world record for the deadlift on Saturday when he lifted 1,104 pounds (501 kg) at Thor's Power Gym in Iceland. Bjornsson, best known for his portrayal of Ser Gregor "The Mountain" Clegane on the popular HBO series Game of Thrones, broke the record previously held by Briton Eddie Hall who in 2016 became the first man to lift 500 kg.

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: WHO's Ryan, 'fight of our lives'; Roche wins U.S. nod for COVID-19 antibody test and more

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Apple launches new MacBook Pro

Apple Inc on Monday launched a new version of its 13-inch MacBook Pro laptop with double the storage compared to its previous generation models as well as a faster 10th-generation processor, the company said.Apple said its new lineup of Mac...

'Darth Vader' enforces lockdown in Philippine village

Dressed as Star Wars characters, local officials in the Philippines are out and about to enforce strict quarantine measures while also handing out relief packages. With Darth Vader and Stormtrooper outfits made from rubber mats and old plas...

In a pandemic-caused first, U.S. Supreme Court hears cases by teleconference

In a break from tradition caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday for the first time will hear arguments in a case not in person but by teleconference - a trademark dispute involving the popular hotel reservatio...

U.S. steers clear as global COVID-19 pledging conference begins

World leaders launched a pledging marathon on Monday - without the United States - to raise at least 7.5 billion euros 8.2 billion for research into a possible vaccine and treatments for the coronavirus. Organisers included the European Uni...
