Syrian air defenses thwart missile attack in Aleppo -state media

Reuters | Amman | Updated: 05-05-2020 02:14 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 01:40 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Syrian air defenses thwarted an aerial missile attack in the skies of the northern city of Aleppo, state media said on Monday.

It gave no further details of the latest attack inside Syria in the last few weeks, which Syria has blamed on Israel. The Israeli army had stepped up aerial strikes on Iranian targets in the last few weeks, according to intelligence sources.

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

