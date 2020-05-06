Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Obamas, Lady Gaga, LeBron James join forces for U.S. virtual graduations

Former U.S. President Barack Obama, Lady Gaga, LeBron James and K-Pop band BTS are among dozens of celebrities and world leaders who will salute the class of 2020 in virtual U.S. graduation ceremonies replacing the traditional end of high school and college. Obama, with his wife Michelle, will headline two separate graduation events announced on Tuesday. Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin open their lives for candid new series

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin are opening up in an intimate series for Facebook Watch in which they discuss their marriage, their problems and their lives together. "The Biebers on Watch" launched on Monday with the first of 12 episodes shot by the couple in and around their Toronto home where they are currently under lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Rare Bob Dylan lyrics could fetch $19,000 in sale

A 1966 manuscript, on which a young Bob Dylan typed and wrote lyrics for a track on his "Blonde on Blonde" album and another song he later abandoned, went on sale at Sotheby's auction house from Tuesday. The single sheet of paper shows the American singer's creative musings as he drafted "Most Likely You Go Your Way", one of the album's most memorable songs.