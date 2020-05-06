Left Menu
Reuters People News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2020 02:27 IST
Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Obamas, Lady Gaga, LeBron James join forces for U.S. virtual graduations

Former U.S. President Barack Obama, Lady Gaga, LeBron James and K-Pop band BTS are among dozens of celebrities and world leaders who will salute the class of 2020 in virtual U.S. graduation ceremonies replacing the traditional end of high school and college. Obama, with his wife Michelle, will headline two separate graduation events announced on Tuesday. Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin open their lives for candid new series

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin are opening up in an intimate series for Facebook Watch in which they discuss their marriage, their problems and their lives together. "The Biebers on Watch" launched on Monday with the first of 12 episodes shot by the couple in and around their Toronto home where they are currently under lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Rare Bob Dylan lyrics could fetch $19,000 in sale

A 1966 manuscript, on which a young Bob Dylan typed and wrote lyrics for a track on his "Blonde on Blonde" album and another song he later abandoned, went on sale at Sotheby's auction house from Tuesday. The single sheet of paper shows the American singer's creative musings as he drafted "Most Likely You Go Your Way", one of the album's most memorable songs.

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Health News Roundup: UK overtakes Italy, highest COVID death toll; U.S. sends Mexico planeload of ventilators to fight COVID and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.UK overtakes Italy with Europes highest official coronavirus death tollThe United Kingdom has overtaken Italy to report the highest official death toll from the new coronavirus in Europe,...

Disney takes $1.4 bln coronavirus hit, sets date to reopen Shanghai park

Walt Disney Co estimated on Tuesday that global coronavirus lockdowns cut profits by 1.4 billion, mostly from its shuttered theme parks, but said it would reopen Shanghai Disneyland next week. Disney will not pay a dividend for the first ha...

Saudi Arabia sets $533 million for agriculture imports

Saudi Arabia has allocated 2 billion riyals 533.3 million to fund importing agriculture products and secure food supplies amid coronavirus fears, the countrys agriculture development fund said on Tuesday.The initiative, which will be carrie...

Trump says coronavirus task force will wind down as focus shifts to reopening

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the White House coronavirus task force would wind down as the country moves into a second phase of dealing with the aftermath of the outbreak.Mike Pence and the task fore have done a great job, Tr...
