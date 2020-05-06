Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. 'Twilight' prequel book coming, written from vampire Edward's perspective

Author Stephenie Meyer thrilled fans of her best-selling "Twilight" novels on Monday by announcing she will release a prequel that explores the characters' love story from the perspective of vampire Edward Cullen. Called "Midnight Sun," the new book will chronicle Cullen's past and the time he first meets Bella Swan, a human high school classmate who later becomes his wife. Earlier installments have been told from Bella's point of view. Disney+ announces new 'Star Wars' theatrical film directed by Taika Waititi

Oscar-winning "Jojo Rabbit" screenwriter Taika Waititi will direct and co-write a new "Star Wars" feature film for theaters, Walt Disney+ Co said on Monday. A new "Star Wars" series for streaming service Disney+ also is in development from "Russian Doll" writer Leslye Headland, the company said in a statement. Fox News Media ties-up with Spotify to distribute podcasts

Fox News Media, a unit of Fox Corp, said on Tuesday it has partnered with digital streaming services company Spotify Technology SA to distribute its podcast catalogue featuring more than 20 original series. The deal will also include three new programs slated to debut in May — "The Proud American Podcast Series" hosted by combat veteran Johnny Joey Jones, "The Trey Gowdy Podcast" with former four-term congressman Trey Gowdy and "Fox Top 5". ITV cancels 2020 Love Island due to COVID-19 in blow for ad revenues

Britain's ITV said its popular dating show Love Island would be cancelled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic and there would not be a new series until 2021, in a big setback for the broadcaster's advertising revenues. ITV said in a statement on Monday that the novel coronavirus outbreak meant it would not be possible to make the seventh season of Love Island in a safe way this year. Tom Cruise aims higher with movie shot on space station

Action star Tom Cruise is working on a movie shot in outer space, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration said on Tuesday. "NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station!," NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine wrote on Twitter. Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin open their lives for candid new series

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin are opening up in an intimate series for Facebook Watch in which they discuss their marriage, their problems and their lives together. "The Biebers on Watch" launched on Monday with the first of 12 episodes shot by the couple in and around their Toronto home where they are currently under lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Rare Bob Dylan lyrics could fetch $19,000 in sale

A 1966 manuscript, on which a young Bob Dylan typed and wrote lyrics for a track on his "Blonde on Blonde" album and another song he later abandoned, went on sale at Sotheby's auction house from Tuesday. The single sheet of paper shows the American singer's creative musings as he drafted "Most Likely You Go Your Way", one of the album's most memorable songs. Nigeria taps the power of music to try to beat coronavirus

Two dozen Lagos healthcare workers in scrubs and face masks rushed outside the isolation tents and, making sure to keep six feet apart on the bright green grass, danced and swayed as a saxophone and trumpet struck up the band. Inside the tents, some of the patients, all battling the coronavirus, watched through plastic windows and, if strong enough, danced and swayed along with them. Locked out of galleries, Londoners find Caravaggio street art

Londoners locked out of galleries can find an alternative art fix on a wall under under some railway arches after street artist Lionel Stanhope painted a Caravaggio classic, updated for the coronavirus age. The Italian baroque master's "Supper at Emmaus" is usually available to view at the National Gallery in London, but with that shut, Stanhope's giant interpretation is now on show in Ladywell, southeast London.