Left Menu
Development News Edition

People News Roundup: Rare Bob Dylan lyrics could fetch $19,000 in sale; Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin open their lives for candid new series and more

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2020 18:54 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 18:28 IST
People News Roundup: Rare Bob Dylan lyrics could fetch $19,000 in sale; Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin open their lives for candid new series and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Obamas, Lady Gaga, LeBron James join forces for U.S. virtual graduations

Former U.S. President Barack Obama, Lady Gaga, LeBron James, and K-Pop band BTS are among dozens of celebrities and world leaders who will salute the class of 2020 in virtual U.S. graduation ceremonies replacing the traditional end of high school and college. Obama, with his wife Michelle, will headline two separate graduation events announced on Tuesday.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin open their lives for candid new series

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin are opening up in an intimate series for Facebook Watch in which they discuss their marriage, their problems and their lives together. "The Biebers on Watch" launched on Monday with the first of 12 episodes shot by the couple in and around their Toronto home where they are currently under lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rare Bob Dylan lyrics could fetch $19,000 in sale

A 1966 manuscript, on which a young Bob Dylan typed and wrote lyrics for a track on his "Blonde on Blonde" album and another song he later abandoned, went on sale at Sotheby's auction house from Tuesday. The single sheet of paper shows the American singer's creative musings as he drafted "Most Likely You Go Your Way", one of the album's most memorable songs.

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Centre bans export of hand sanitisers

The Union Government on Wednesday banned the export of alcohol-based sanitisers amid coronavirus crisis.Alcohol-based hand sanitisers are prohibited for exports, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, s...

Now is the time for public investment projects, IMF says

Countries around the world should use the novel coronavirus pandemic as an opportunity to invest in public infrastructure and other projects that take advantage of low interest rates, the International Monetary Fund said in a report on Wedn...

Goa: Omani cricketer gets bail in attempt to murder case

A local court on Wednesday granted bail to Omani cricketer Badal Singh, who was arrested for allegedly shooting at his wife and injuring her in Goa. Singh 32 has been living at Cuncolim village in South Goa with his family.Additional sessio...

Stranded Bihar migrants in Ghazipur fish mandi seek to return home

By Ajit K Jha Amid the lockdown, Delhis Ghazipur fish mandi is witnessing a huge slump in sales and with no source of earning left, the stranded migrants of Bihar working here are trying to seek help to rush back home.A migrant worker, Akht...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020