Left Menu
Development News Edition

People News Roundup: Obamas, Lady Gaga, LeBron join forces for U.S. virtual graduations; Kraftwerk founder, dies at 73 and more

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2020 03:05 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 02:28 IST
People News Roundup: Obamas, Lady Gaga, LeBron join forces for U.S. virtual graduations; Kraftwerk founder, dies at 73 and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Obamas, Lady Gaga, LeBron James join forces for U.S. virtual graduations

Former U.S. President Barack Obama, Lady Gaga, LeBron James, and K-Pop band BTS are among dozens of celebrities and world leaders who will salute the class of 2020 in virtual U.S. graduation ceremonies replacing the traditional end of high school and college. Obama, with his wife Michelle, will headline two separate graduation events announced on Tuesday.

Florian Schneider, Kraftwerk founder and electronic music pioneer, dies at 73

Florian Schneider, co-founder of pioneering German electronic band Kraftwerk, which influenced generations of pop and dance musicians with mesmerizing tracks such as "Autobahn", has died of cancer aged 73, longtime bandmate Ralf Huetter said. Kraftwerk have been a major influence for musicians ranging from Detroit techno star Juan Atkins to pop act the Pet Shop Boys and David Bowie, and is widely seen as among the first to popularise electronic music, with eventual commercial success.

Rare Bob Dylan lyrics could fetch $19,000 in sale

A 1966 manuscript, on which a young Bob Dylan typed and wrote lyrics for a track on his "Blonde on Blonde" album and another song he later abandoned, went on sale at Sotheby's auction house from Tuesday. The single sheet of paper shows the American singer's creative musings as he drafted "Most Likely You Go Your Way", one of the album's most memorable songs.

TRENDING

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Grimes unveils the meaning behind her and Elon Musk's newborn son's name

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

United States' Khalilzad to meet Taliban in Qatar, visit India, Pakistan

The U.S. special envoy on Afghanistan is on a mission to press Taliban negotiators in Doha and officials in India and Pakistan to support reduced violence, speeding up intra-Afghan peace talks and cooperating on the coronavirus pandemic, th...

Khalilzad to travel to India, Pakistan and Qatar

Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad has left for Doha, New Delhi and Islamabad, the US State Department said on Wednesday. In Doha, Ambassador Khalilzad will meet with Taliban representatives to press for ...

Olympics-IOC board to consider moving upcoming session online

The International Olympic Committee is considering hosting its 136th session in July via livestream amid social distancing measures due to the COVID-19 outbreak that forced the delay of the 2020 Tokyo Games. The IOC cited the postponement o...

Coronavirus attack worse than Pearl Harbour, 9/11: Trump

The deadly coronavirus attack on the US is worse than that of Pearl Harbour and 911, President Donald Trump said on Wednesday. We went through the worst attack we have ever had in our country. This is really the worst attack we have ever ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020