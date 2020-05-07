IN CASE YOU MISSED IT–Compelling stories from Reuters

Every week, Reuters journalists produce scores of multimedia features and human-interest stories from around the world. Below are some engaging stories selected by our editors, as well as explanatory context and background on the COVID-19 pandemic. For a full schedule of news and events, please go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

The end of the open plan office? Workspaces get post-pandemic makeovers May 5 - One-way corridors, buffer zones around desks, and clear plastic screens to guard against colleagues' coughs and sneezes may become office standards after coronavirus stay-at-home orders are lifted, say occupational experts. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-WORKPLACE (TV), by Jane Ross, 460 words)

Facing meat shortages, some Americans turn to hunting during pandemic TAOS, New Mexico, May 3 - David Elliot first thought of shooting an elk to help feed family and friends back in January when the United States reported its first novel coronavirus case. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-HUNTING (UPDATE 1, PIX), by Andrew Hay, 899 words)

No fans, virtual cheerleaders: South Korea's 'socially-distant' baseball INCHEON/SEOUL, May 5 - Lee Raon, a nine-year-old baseball fan, stood on the mound. But instead of throwing the ball, the boy, inside a giant clear balloon, walked towards the catcher in what was called a "socially distant first pitch" for South Korean club KT Wiz on Tuesday. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SOUTHKOREA-BASEBALL (PIX, TV), by Chaeyoun Won and Hyonhee Shin, 491 words)

Quarantine with 31 children? Costa Rican family's labor of love SAN JOSE, May 5 - Coronavirus lockdowns present a plethora of challenges for families suddenly forced to spend weeks on end under one roof. But try hunkering down at home with 31 kids. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/COSTA RICA-FAMILY (PIX, TV), by Hector Guzman, 389 words)

In shielding its hospitals from COVID-19, Britain left many of the weakest exposed LONDON, May 5 - On a doorstep in the suburbs of north London, three-year-old Ayse picked up a tissue to wipe away her grandmother's tears - tears for one more victim of the virus. The little girl was waiting for her mum, Sonya Kaygan. Her grandmother hadn't broken the news that Kaygan, 26, who worked at a nearby care home, was dead, one of over 100 frontline health workers killed by the coronavirus in Great Britain.(HEALTH CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-ELDERLY (SPECIAL REPORT, PIX), by Stephen Grey and Andrew MacAskill, 5574 words)

Belgian, U.S. scientists look to llama in search for COVID-19 treatment BRUSSELS, May 5 - A llama called Winter could prove useful in the hunt for a treatment for COVID-19, according to U.S. and Belgian scientists who have identified a tiny particle that appears to block the new coronavirus. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/ANTIBODIES-LLAMAS (PIX), moved, 304 words)

Transgender people face discrimination, violence amid Latin American quarantines BOGOTA, May 5 - Alis Nicolette Rodriguez is bracing themself, nervously looking over their shopping list and preparing in case someone tries to bar their way at the grocery store. It has happened before. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/LATAM-LGBT (TV, PIX), by Julia Symmes Cobb, 688 words)

Ancient mill rises as Britain bakes at home TETBURY, England, May 6 - Shipton Mill, which was milling flour when the Normans conquered England nearly a thousand years ago, has seen a rare boon from the novel coronavirus outbreak - soaring demand for its organic flour from a new generation of locked-down home bakers. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-FLOUR (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), by Dylan Martinez and Will Russell, 490 words)

Stranded pets, desperate owners split up by coronavirus travel curbs NEW YORK, May 6 - When Guy Nizan flew to Israel with his wife and daughter for a family emergency in March, Gula - their six-year-old German shepherd mix - stayed behind in New York with a pet sitter. But as the coronavirus outbreak accelerated and airlines began cancelling flights, it became clear the family would not be coming home anytime soon. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PETS (TV, PIX), by Tina Bellon, 587 words)

Howard and Lois, reunited: Elderly couple separated by virus finally meet again NEW PALTZ, May 6 - For 56 days, the coronavirus pandemic kept Howard Smith apart from Lois Kittson, his wife of half a century. Their separation ended this week with a short but stirring reunion – at a safe distance – outside her nursing home in upstate New York. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/MARRIAGE (PIX), by Joshua Schneyer and Caitlin Ochs, 640 words)

UNDERSTANDING THE CORONAVIRUS CRISIS: (New items marked with asterisk. Some URL links can only be opened with an external browser)

THE MEDICAL RACE * The COVID-19 testing challenge (https://tmsnrt.rs/3d7v0be)

* When medical resources are limited, who should get care first? (https://tmsnrt.rs/3cbqJng) * EXPLAINER-Who can make Gilead's coronavirus drug, licence free?

The Lifeline Pipeline: the drugs, tests and tactics that may conquer coronavirus (https://reut.rs/3bhMUaE) Ventilators: A bridge between life and death (https://tmsnrt.rs/2VNK7B2)

EXPLAINER-Could warmer weather help contain the coronavirus? EXPLAINER-What are coronavirus antibody tests?

EXPLAINER-Who's WHO? The World Health Organization under scrutiny EXPLAINER-Why are some S.Koreans who recovered from the coronavirus testing positive again?

FACTBOX-Global pharma industry steps up efforts to battle coronavirus Coronavirus and COVID-19: Fact versus fiction

LIVING THE NEW NORMAL * Tracking the lockdown: what is opening up around the world (https://tmsnrt.rs/2YBpGJj)

* FACTBOX-Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on sports events around the world The last places on earth without coronavirus (https://tmsnrt.rs/3cUYM31)

How to construct a face mask (https://tmsnrt.rs/2SfTsiz) Tracing COVID-19: Using technology to track the contagion (https://tmsnrt.rs/3f00GRK)

The Apocaloptimist's Manifesto (https://tmsnrt.rs/2zHLJUf) A breath of fresh air: How air quality has improved during the coronavirus crisis (https://reut.rs/3etB13s)

Don't hoard: A calculator to help you figure out how long your food will last you while under quarantine (https://reut.rs/2xmXgHA) Livestream Calendar: A Global Guide to Virtual Events (https://tmsnrt.rs/2YhZ5AY)

Sheltering in small places: Tokyo's cramped homes (https://reut.rs/2y0IYwn) Coronavirus lockdown in Europe (https://reut.rs/3bvA7RK)

The social distancing of America (https://tmsnrt.rs/3aK4Aeh) FACTBOX-Trump's coronavirus reopening guidelines

EXPLAINER-How Trump has sealed off the United States during coronavirus outbreak EXPLAINER-Zoom bombs make choosing video apps harder for lockdown chats

ECONOMY AND BUSINESS * EXPLAINER-When will PM Johnson send Britain back to work?

* FACTBOX-Trump, Biden offer clashing visions on reopening economy, taxes * FACTBOX-Airlines get bailouts amid coronavirus shutdown

America's pandemic safety net (https://tmsnrt.rs/2Scjp2v) FACTBOX-U.S. companies lay out plans for employees amid coronavirus pandemic

FACTBOX-Businesses signal earnings hit as coronavirus takes a toll EXPLAINER-What we know of EU Commission's post-coronavirus economic recovery plan

FACTBOX-Global central bank response to the coronavirus outbreak FACTBOX-Global automakers set dates to restart plants as coronavirus outbreak plateaus

EXPLAINER-How the U.S. could use taxpayer dollars to save oil and energy companies FACTBOX-U.S. states, cities forecast deep revenue hit from coronavirus outbreak

TRACKING THE DISEASE Global tracker (https://tmsnrt.rs/2W82n73)

U.S. tracker (https://tmsnrt.rs/2ySIhG0) Track COVID-19 in your country (https://tmsnrt.rs/35gqhkN)

How COVID-19 deaths multiplied across countries as the pandemic spread (https://tmsnrt.rs/3bJC2CN) How the coronavirus hitched a ride through China (https://reut.rs/2XDMFmp)

The Korean clusters (https://tmsnrt.rs/2KPi2mh) Breaking the wave: Measuring the death toll (https://tmsnrt.rs/2SkZ23g)

* PHOTO GALLERIES Giving birth in the time of COVID-19 (https://www.reuters.com/news/picture/giving-birth-in-the-time-of-covid-19-idUSRTX7GF0Z)

Anti-lockdown protests around the world (https://www.reuters.com/news/picture/anti-lockdown-protests-around-the-world-idUSRTX7H61S) Burying the victims of coronavirus (https://www.reuters.com/news/picture/burying-the-victims-of-coronavirus-idUSRTX7GDEZ)

Athletes train despite lockdown limbo (https://www.reuters.com/news/picture/athletes-train-despite-lockdown-limbo-idUSRTX7G31F) Life in the age of coronavirus (https://www.reuters.com/news/picture/life-in-the-age-of-coronavirus-idUSRTX7H5SX)

Life and death in ICUs around the world (https://www.reuters.com/news/picture/life-and-death-in-icus-around-the-world-idUSRTX7DURI) America amid the coronavirus pandemic (https://www.reuters.com/news/picture/america-amid-the-coronavirus-pandemic-idUSRTX7HGQN)

At home with a New York City family (https://www.reuters.com/news/picture/at-home-with-new-york-city-family-amid-c-idUSRTS37CWR) Ramadan in a pandemic (https://www.reuters.com/news/picture/ramadan-in-a-pandemic-idUSRTX7FGSY)

(Edited by Leela de Kretser and Tiffany Wu)