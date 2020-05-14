Left Menu
Reuters People News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 14-05-2020 02:27 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 02:27 IST
Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. London honours Captain Tom Moore, 100, in ancient ceremony

British World War Two veteran Tom Moore, who has become a national hero after raising more than $40 million for the health service, was awarded the ancient honour of the Freedom of the City of London on Tuesday. Moore, 100, struck a chord with locked-down Britain by walking around his garden with the help of a walking frame to raise almost 33 million pounds for the National Health Service. His endeavor spread joy amid the grim news of the coronavirus outbreak. Singer Bryan Adams apologizes for coronavirus conspiracy rant

Canadian singer Bryan Adams apologized on Tuesday for a social media post in which he blamed "bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy bastards" for the novel coronavirus. Adams, who first became a global star in 1984 with hits including "Summer of '69" and "Heaven", made the comments in the caption of an Instagram post on Monday when he addressed the cancellation of his concerts at the Royal Albert Hall in London due to COVID-19. London nurses mark Florence Nightingale's bicentenary

Nurses in central London admired a giant projection of Florence Nightingale onto the buildings of Guys and St Thomas' hospitals on Monday night to mark 200 years since her birth and her legacy to modern nursing. The projection will be repeated on Tuesday night and includes a tribute to all those who serve today in the care sector.

