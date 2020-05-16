Left Menu
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2020 18:45 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 18:30 IST
World News Roundup: Thailand extends ban on incoming international flights until end June; Iran sentences French academic to six years in prison: lawyer and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Europe sees two deaths, multiple cases of COVID-linked syndrome in children

A new life-threatening inflammatory syndrome associated with COVID-19 has affected 230 children in Europe and killed two so far this year, a regional health body said on Friday, as medics worldwide were told to be on alert. The Swedish-based European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said in a risk report that two children had succumbed to the condition: one in Britain and one in France.

Rwanda genocide suspect Kabuga arrested in France after decades on the run

Rwandan genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga, who is accused of funding militias that massacred about 800,000 people, was arrested on Saturday near Paris after 26 years on the run, the French justice ministry said. The 84-year-old, who is Rwanda's most-wanted man and had a $5 million U.S. bounty on his head, was living under a false identity in a flat in Asnieres-Sur-Seine, according to the ministry.

Thailand extends ban on incoming international flights until end June

Thailand on Saturday extended a ban on international passenger flights until the end of June, the country's aviation regulator said, as new cases in the country dwindle. The Civil Aviation Authority's ban extends a previous order that was set to run until the end of May.

Iran sentences French academic to six years in prison: lawyer

Iran has sentenced French-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah to six years in prison on national security charges, her lawyer told Reuters on Saturday. "The court has sentenced her to six years," said Saeid Dehghan.

Greeks return to beaches in heatwave, but keep umbrellas apart

Greeks flocked to the seaside on Saturday when more than 500 beaches reopened, as the country sought to walk the fine line between protecting people from COVID-19 while reviving the tourism sector that many depend on for their livelihoods. For many in Greece, it was a first foray into a big public venue since the country began easing its lockdown earlier this month, and it also coincided with the first heatwave of the year.

Qatar's latest coronavirus cases take total above 30,000

Qatar reported on Saturday another 1,547 cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the country's total number of confirmed infections to more than 30,000. With a population of about 2.7 million people, the energy-rich Gulf state has one of the world's highest per capita number of confirmed cases.

Kenya's president Uhuru Kenyatta bans movement to Tanzania and Somalia over COVID-19

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday ordered a cessation of movement between the country and neighboring Tanzania and Somalia to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. He exempted cargo trucks but said drivers would have to be tested for the disease.

China's Wuhan conducted 113,609 COVID-19 tests on May 15: officials

The city of Wuhan, the original epicenter of the new coronavirus outbreak in China, conducted 113,609 nucleic acid tests on May 15, the local health authority said on Saturday. Wuhan has launched a city-wide testing campaign after confirming last weekend its first cluster of COVID-19 infections since its release from a virtual lockdown on April 8 to contain the spread of the pathogen.

Spain reports 102 coronavirus deaths overnight, lowest in eight weeks

Spain's overnight death toll from the coronavirus was 102 on Saturday, the health ministry said, marking the lowest 24-hour rise since mid-March. The cumulative death toll rose to 27,563, while the number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 230,698 on Saturday from 230,183 on Friday, the ministry said.

Austrian borders with Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary to reopen June 15

Austria's borders with the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary will fully reopen on June 15, the interior ministry said on Saturday, extending an easing of border controls to its eastern neighbors previously agreed with many of its neighbors to the west. The announcement follows a previously coordinated step to fully remove barriers on travel between Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Liechtenstein from June 15 onwards and ease restrictions on who is allowed transit in the meantime. Restrictions remain in place for transit from Italy.

