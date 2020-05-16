Left Menu
Entertainment News Roundup: Amazon Prime snags Bollywood premieres, angering theater owners; Keith Urban test drives live concert at drive-in movie theater and more

16-05-2020
Entertainment News Roundup: Amazon Prime snags Bollywood premieres, angering theater owners; Keith Urban test drives live concert at drive-in movie theater and more
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

For DJ Black Coffee, COVID-19 signals pause to rethink music business

He rose from South Africa's poorest province to become one of the world's most successful DJs, entertaining millions in dance clubs all over the globe, but the COVID-19 lockdown has got DJ Black Coffee wondering about the future of the music business. Like most artists, the 44-year-old's income depends on live gigs because the digital age has killed revenue streams from recorded music. Under lockdowns and air travel bans, the money has dried up.

Amazon Prime snags Bollywood premieres, angering theater owners

Amazon Prime Video, Amazon's streaming service, will screen several new Indian films originally meant for theatrical release this month, sparking protests from cinema owners as the novel coronavirus outbreak upends Bollywood. India has been under a strict lockdown since March 25 to battle the virus, leaving about 9,500 theatres shut and depriving Bollywood of box-office revenue.

Keith Urban test drives live concert at drive-in movie theater

Country music star Keith Urban performed a surprise live show at a drive-in movie theater in Nashville in a test drive for how concerts might look in the era of social distancing. Urban, on stage with just one other musician, played at the Stardust Drive-In outside Nashville Thursday night for about 200 frontline local healthcare workers who watched from their cars.

'Frozen' musical becomes biggest victim of Broadway coronavirus shutdown

The Broadway family musical "Frozen" is closing permanently, producers announced on Thursday, the first big casualty of the coronavirus shut down in New York's theatre industry. The Disney production, which opened in March 2018 and is based on the blockbuster 2013 movie, will not return, Disney said in a statement.

'We Are The World' to get an 'American Idol' alumni encore

"We Are The World," the celebrity-packed 1985 charity single, is getting an encore this weekend, courtesy of the stars of "American Idol." "Idol" judges Lionel Richie, who co-wrote the song with the late Michael Jackson, Katy Perry and country singer Luke Bryan will perform it on Sunday alongside former stars and winners of the television talent show, broadcaster ABC said on Friday.

Jazz singer Melody Gardot seeks digital orchestra to beat coronavirus blues

American jazz singer Melody Gardot is inviting musicians around the world to play along digitally on her new album to overcome the solitude and financial strain of coronavirus lockdowns. For the song "From Paris with Love" on her new album, Gardot is asking orchestra musicians worldwide - strings, woodwinds, or harp - to contribute remotely by playing along to a score and a backing track.

Eurovision organisers plan alternative show to replace cancelled contest

Diehard Eurovision fans will not go entirely without this year. The 2020 song contest was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but its organizers are set to host an alternative television show on Saturday, with video performances from past and present participants. The two-hour-long, non-competitive show called 'Europe Shine a Light' will be broadcast by 40 public broadcasters across Europe. The makers said they want to "celebrate what Eurovision stands for and create a sense of unity across borders".

Porsches, popcorn and social distancing at Dubai drive-in cinema

Movie-goers in Dubai frustrated by the closure of cinemas during the coronavirus pandemic will soon be able to watch films from the comfort of their own car at a new drive-in cinema created on the roof of one of the world's largest shopping malls. With social distancing mandatory in the United Arab Emirates to help curb the spread of the virus, VOX Cinemas says viewers will be limited to two per car at the open-air venue, which opens on Sunday and can accommodate up to 75 cars at a time.

