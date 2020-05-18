Two Pakistani young women murdered in 'honour killing' as video kissing a man went viral

Left Menu
In yet another incident of so-called "honour-killing" in Pakistan, two women here have been murdered after a video showing them kissing a man went viral.

ANI | Waziristan | Updated: 18-05-2020 22:23 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 21:44 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

In yet another incident of so-called "honour-killing" in Pakistan, two women here have been murdered after a video showing them kissing a man went viral. The incident took place in a remote village of Pakistan's North Waziristan province. The duo - cousins aged 22 and 24 - were shot dead and buried on May 14, CNN reported, citing police officer Muhammad Nawaz Khan.

Khan said that the father of one of the victims and brother of the other were arrested on Sunday after they confessed to killing the women. The leaked video surfaced on social media this month led to the killing of the women. The footage shows a young man kissing the two women on the lips, while a third woman laughs alongside them.

The police said that they had arrested the 28-year-old man in the video on the grounds of vulgarity. Pakistan's Human Right Commission (HRCP) has strongly condemned the cold-blooded murder of the women and urged government to demonstrate its commitment to protecting human rights in former FATA region.

There are an estimated 1,000 honour killings each year in Pakistan, according to a 2019 report by Human Rights Watch. (ANI)

