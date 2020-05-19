Russia, Pakistan, Iran, China envoys discuss Afghan power-sharing deal

Special Representatives for Afghanistan from Russia, Pakistan, Iran and China have expressed hope that the agreement reached between Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah, the new Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation will help overcome the political crisis in the country and remove all obstacles in launching direct peace talks in Afghanistan. Russian Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov had quadripartite video consultations with China's Special Envoy for Afghanistan Liu Jian, Deputy Foreign Minister of Pakistan Safdar Hayat and Iran's Special Envoy for Afghanistan Mohammad Taherianfard on Monday.

They had an in-depth discussion of the internal political developments in Afghanistan with a focus on the importance of implementing the agreement between the US and the Taliban as soon as possible and launching direct talks between internal forces in Afghanistan, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a joint statement. The diplomats also reiterated their respect for the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Afghanistan, and the decision of its people on their future and development path, it said.

They also supported the "Afghan-led, Afghan-owned" peace and reconciliation process, and opined that the inclusive Intra-Afghan negotiations is the only way to realize the Afghan national reconciliation, leading to prompt end of the prolonged conflict. Calling on all Afghan ethnic groups and parties, the diplomats further urged the Taliban to act upon the opportunities preparing the situation to launch the Intra-Afghan negotiations as soon as possible, the statement said. (ANI)