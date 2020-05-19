Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia, Pakistan, Iran, China envoys discuss Afghan power-sharing deal

Special Representatives for Afghanistan from Russia, Pakistan, Iran and China have expressed hope that the agreement reached between Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah, the new Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation will help overcome the political crisis in the country and remove all obstacles in launching direct peace talks in Afghanistan.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 19-05-2020 09:15 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 09:15 IST
Russia, Pakistan, Iran, China envoys discuss Afghan power-sharing deal
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Special Representatives for Afghanistan from Russia, Pakistan, Iran and China have expressed hope that the agreement reached between Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah, the new Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation will help overcome the political crisis in the country and remove all obstacles in launching direct peace talks in Afghanistan. Russian Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov had quadripartite video consultations with China's Special Envoy for Afghanistan Liu Jian, Deputy Foreign Minister of Pakistan Safdar Hayat and Iran's Special Envoy for Afghanistan Mohammad Taherianfard on Monday.

They had an in-depth discussion of the internal political developments in Afghanistan with a focus on the importance of implementing the agreement between the US and the Taliban as soon as possible and launching direct talks between internal forces in Afghanistan, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a joint statement. The diplomats also reiterated their respect for the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Afghanistan, and the decision of its people on their future and development path, it said.

They also supported the "Afghan-led, Afghan-owned" peace and reconciliation process, and opined that the inclusive Intra-Afghan negotiations is the only way to realize the Afghan national reconciliation, leading to prompt end of the prolonged conflict. Calling on all Afghan ethnic groups and parties, the diplomats further urged the Taliban to act upon the opportunities preparing the situation to launch the Intra-Afghan negotiations as soon as possible, the statement said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Fossil of one of the last megaraptors on the planet found in ArgentinaPaleontologists from the Argentine Museum of Natural Sciences said on Monday they found the 70-million-year-old rema...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Alonso is ready to return in 2021, says ex-boss BriatoreTwo-times world champion Fernando Alonso is ready for a Formula One comeback, his long-time adviser and former Renault team boss F...

Alonso open to Formula One return

Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso has said he is looking for a challenge at the top level and is not ruling out a return to Formula One, amid increasing speculation he could sign for Renault. Im in great physical shape and my motivati...

US charges Iran-based financial services firm for sanctions violations: US Justice Dept

Washington D.C. US, May 19 SputinikANI US authorities charged the founder and CEO of an Iranian-based financial services firm for allegedly enabling the illegal export of software products, the Justice Department said in a statement. Today ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020