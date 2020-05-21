Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters People News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 21-05-2020 02:27 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 02:27 IST
Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Widow of late John Glenn, first American to orbit Earth, dies at 100 of COVID-19

Annie Glenn, philanthropist and the widow of pioneering astronaut and U.S. Senator John Glenn, died at age 100 early on Tuesday at a Minnesota nursing home from complications of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, media reports said. Her late husband of 73 years, John Glenn, was the first American to orbit the Earth, circling it three times in 1962. He was one of the famed Mercury Seven astronauts immortalized in Tom Wolfe's book "The Right Stuff," later made into a movie. Film star and Trump accuser Stormy Daniels returns as comic book hero

Adult film star Stormy Daniels, whose allegations of a onetime sexual liaison with U.S. President Donald Trump triggered a legal battle, is returning as a superhero in a series of comic books. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, will be releasing a fictional comic book series called "Stormy Daniels: Space Force" in the autumn with TidalWave Productions. Police warn writer Gaiman over lockdown trip from New Zealand to Scotland

British writer Neil Gaiman has apologised for travelling from New Zealand to his home on the Scottish island of Skye in breach of coronavirus lockdown measures, saying "I did something stupid". Police spoke to Gaiman, author of "American Gods" and "Good Omens" , about his actions after he revealed he had made the 11,000 mile trip to Britain, flying into London and then driving to his home on Skye at the start of the month.

TRENDING

Mumbai, May 20 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Iran will support any nation or group that fights Israel -supreme leader

Iran will support any nation or group that fights Israel, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday, ahead of this weeks annual observance of Quds Jerusalem Day to express support for Palestinians.We will support and assist an...

U.S. arrests 2 men wanted by Japan over ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn's escape

U.S. authorities on Wednesday arrested a former U.S. Army Special Forces soldier and another man in Massachusetts wanted by Japan on charges that they enabled the escape of former Nissan Motor Co boss Carlos Ghosn out of the country. Former...

NYC to provide virus tests, fill-in staff at nursing homes

New York City will offer free coronavirus tests at the citys 169 nursing homes and will provide staff to replace nursing home employees who test positive for the virus, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Wednesday. To me this comes down to, the...

U.S. Supreme Court blocks disclosure of Russia report material

The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday blocked the disclosure to a Democratic-led House of Representatives committee of grand jury material redacted by President Donald Trumps administration from former Special Counsel Robert Muellers report d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020