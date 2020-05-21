People News Roundup: Stormy Daniels returns as comic book hero; Widow of late John Glenn dies at 100

People News Roundup: Stormy Daniels returns as comic book hero; Widow of late John Glenn dies at 100Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 18:30 IST
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.
Widow of late John Glenn, first American to orbit Earth, dies at 100 of COVID-19
Annie Glenn, philanthropist and the widow of pioneering astronaut and U.S. Senator John Glenn, died at age 100 early on Tuesday at a Minnesota nursing home from complications of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, media reports said. Her late husband of 73 years, John Glenn, was the first American to orbit the Earth, circling it three times in 1962. He was one of the famed Mercury Seven astronauts immortalized in Tom Wolfe's book "The Right Stuff," later made into a movie.
Film star and Trump accuser Stormy Daniels returns as comic book hero
Adult film star Stormy Daniels, whose allegations of an onetime sexual liaison with U.S. President Donald Trump triggered a legal battle, is returning as a superhero in a series of comic books. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, will be releasing a fictional comic book series called "Stormy Daniels: Space Force" in the autumn with TidalWave Productions.
- READ MORE ON:
- John Glenn
- American
- Stormy Daniels
- Earth
- Annie Glenn
- COVID
- Minnesota
ALSO READ
Most Americans would take coronavirus vaccine if deemed safe -Reuters/Ipsos poll
Americans against reopening of businesses as fear of corona crisis is far from over: Survey
American companies lay off thousands of workers while continuing to reward shareholders during pandemic
BASEBALL-S.Korea season openers score with MLB-craving Americans
Switzerland seeks medical furlough extension of American detained by Iran -Pompeo