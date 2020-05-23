Left Menu
Development News Edition

Entertainment News Roundup: Lori Loughlin, husband to plead guilty via Zoom; U.S. charges outsed Hollywood executive with defrauding pandemic loan and more

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2020 03:10 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 02:27 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: Lori Loughlin, husband to plead guilty via Zoom; U.S. charges outsed Hollywood executive with defrauding pandemic loan and more
Representative Image Image Credit: Pxhere

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Lori Loughlin, husband to plead guilty via Zoom to U.S. college admissions scam

"Full House" actress Lori Loughlin and her husband will appear by video on Friday to plead guilty to participating in a vast U.S. college admissions fraud scheme to secure spots for their daughters at the University of Southern California. Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, have agreed to serve two months and five months in prison, respectively, under plea agreements that are subject to approval by a federal judge in Boston.

U.S. charges ousted Hollywood executive with defrauding pandemic loan program, BlackRock fund

U.S. prosecutors have charged the recently ousted owner of a Hollywood movie distributor with defrauding a federal coronavirus emergency relief program and a BlackRock Inc investment fund, including to pay for a Beverly Hills mansion and other luxuries. Prosecutors said William Sadleir, 66, diverted much of the $1.7 million of loans he received on May 1 from the Paycheck Protection Program for personal expenses.

'Avatar' movie sequel to resume production in New Zealand

A sequel to James Cameron's sci-fi movie blockbuster "Avatar" will go back into production next week for the first time since it was shuttered by worldwide efforts to contain the coronavirus, producer Jon Landau said on Friday. Film and TV production came to halt around the globe in mid-March but is slowly returning in some countries including New Zealand, where the "Avatar" sequel is being filmed.

Spandau Ballet star helps Singapore quizzer win fight for radio prize

A Singaporean quiz participant has prevailed in a battle with a radio station that denied him a cash prize over his pronunciation of Spandau Ballet singer Tony Hadley's name, after winning the unlikely support of the celebrity himself. Feeling wronged, Muhammad Shalehan emailed Hadley after being refused the S$10,000 ($7,063) prize on the grounds that he mispronounced the Englishman's name in a competition where contestants must identify celebrities in a sound clip.

Popcorn, palm trees, and face masks: Cannes rolls out drive-in cinema

The Riviera resort of Cannes should have been playing host to the world's biggest names in film. Instead, with its annual film festival postponed and the red carpet rolled up, locals made do with a drive-in cinema in a beachfront car park. As dusk fell, the audience settled down in their convertible sports cars and family run-around, popcorn on the dashboard and children hanging out the windows, to watch Steven Spielberg's 1980s Classic E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.

African music legend Mory Kante dies aged 70 in Guinea

Musician Mory Kante, who helped win African music a global following, has died in the capital of his homeland Guinea at the age of 70, his agent said on Friday. Kante's long-running career saw him progress from regional acclaim as a player of the traditional West African kora instrument to international stardom in the 1980s with his chart-topping hit 'Yeke Yeke'.

Drive-in cinemas, raves, and dining behind plastic: the new going out

With lockdown measures more relaxed, social lives are slowly becoming possible. Restaurants, bars, gigs, and museums beckon. But as we take our first cautious steps back into the wider world, we are finding it transformed. Gone are restaurants so busy that you have to wait for service or the check. Now, in the coronavirus-era, social distancing has made eating out a very different experience.

Five artists announced as winners of $75,000 Herb Alpert Awards

Artists in film, dance, music, theater, and visual arts were announced on Friday as recipients of the 26th annual Herb Alpert Awards, given each year by the Grammy-winning trumpeter's foundation. The winners, who will each receive a $75,000 grant, were announced as Karen Sherman for dance, Sky Hopinka for film/ video, Christian Scott for music, Phil Soltanoff in theater, and Firelei Baez in visual arts.

Rock 'n' roll never dies: One British band jams away in isolation

When the world was told to stay at home to escape the novel coronavirus, one British band had a choice: abandon live music or come together to jam. They chose rock. Below a glass chandelier in a mansion beside the North Sea, the band - called the Sharpville Show - play on drums, guitar, keyboard, and double bass as a one-eyed Shih Tzu named Genghis sleeps.

Terrier Uggie from 'The Artist' crowned best Cannes movie mutt

Uggie, the Jack Russell whose antics in Oscar-winning film "The Artist" stole viewers' hearts, was crowned Palm Dog of Palm Dogs on Friday, singled out as the best canine winner in the award's 20-year history. "Uggie would be very proud of that," said his trainer Omar von Muller, as he accepted the trophy collar from his home in Los Angeles, flanked by Uggie's body double in the film, Dash.

TRENDING

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, Plot to pivot around region of Xaldia

Inflation outlook highly uncertain; elevated level of inflation in pulses worrisome, requires review of import duties: RBI Governor.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 8-Pakistani airliner carrying 99 plunges into Karachi houses

A Pakistan International Airlines Airbus jet with 99 people aboard crashed into a crowded residential district of the city of Karachi on Friday afternoon after twice trying to land at the airport, a witness said.At least 80 people were conf...

Report: Seahawks reach deal with RB Hyde

The Seattle Seahawks and running back Carlos Hyde reached an agreement on a one-year deal worth 4 million, the NFL Networks Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported Friday. The agreement came after the Seahawks contract talks with running ba...

Motor racing-Formula One teams agree cost-cutting measures -BBC

Formula Ones 10 teams have agreed cost-cutting measures including a budget cap of 145 million for 2021, the BBC reported on Friday. The measures have yet to be approved officially by the governing FIAs World Motor Sport Council, by an e-vot...

Brazil minister calls for environmental deregulation while public distracted by COVID

Brazilian Environment Minister Ricardo Salles called on the government to push through further deregulation of environmental policy while people are distracted by the coronavirus pandemic, in a video the Supreme Court ordered released on Fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020