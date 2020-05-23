Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Lori Loughlin, husband to plead guilty via Zoom to U.S. college admissions scam

"Full House" actress Lori Loughlin and her husband will appear by video on Friday to plead guilty to participating in a vast U.S. college admissions fraud scheme to secure spots for their daughters at the University of Southern California. Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, have agreed to serve two months and five months in prison, respectively, under plea agreements that are subject to approval by a federal judge in Boston. U.S. charges ousted Hollywood executive with defrauding pandemic loan program, BlackRock fund

U.S. prosecutors have charged the recently ousted owner of a Hollywood movie distributor with defrauding a federal coronavirus emergency relief program and a BlackRock Inc investment fund, including to pay for a Beverly Hills mansion and other luxuries. Prosecutors said William Sadleir, 66, diverted much of the $1.7 million of loans he received on May 1 from the Paycheck Protection Program for personal expenses. 'Avatar' movie sequel to resume production in New Zealand

A sequel to James Cameron's sci-fi movie blockbuster "Avatar" will go back into production next week for the first time since it was shuttered by worldwide efforts to contain the coronavirus, producer Jon Landau said on Friday. Film and TV production came to halt around the globe in mid-March but is slowly returning in some countries including New Zealand, where the "Avatar" sequel is being filmed. Spandau Ballet star helps Singapore quizzer win fight for radio prize

A Singaporean quiz participant has prevailed in a battle with a radio station that denied him a cash prize over his pronunciation of Spandau Ballet singer Tony Hadley's name, after winning the unlikely support of the celebrity himself. Feeling wronged, Muhammad Shalehan emailed Hadley after being refused the S$10,000 ($7,063) prize on the grounds that he mispronounced the Englishman's name in a competition where contestants must identify celebrities in a sound clip. Popcorn, palm trees and face masks: Cannes rolls out drive-in cinema

The Riviera resort of Cannes should have been playing host to the world's biggest names in film. Instead, with its annual film festival postponed and the red carpet rolled up, locals made do with a drive-in cinema in a beachfront car park. As dusk fell, the audience settled down in their convertible sports cars and family run-arounds, popcorn on the dashboard and children hanging out the windows, to watch Steven Spielberg's 1980s Classic E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. African music legend Mory Kante dies aged 70 in Guinea

Musician Mory Kante, who helped win African music a global following, has died in the capital of his homeland Guinea at the age of 70, his agent said on Friday. Kante's long-running career saw him progress from regional acclaim as a player of the traditional West African kora instrument to international stardom in the 1980s with his chart-topping hit 'Yeke Yeke'. Drive-in cinemas, raves and dining behind plastic: the new going out

With lockdown measures more relaxed, social lives are slowly becoming possible. Restaurants, bars, gigs and museums beckon. But as we take our first cautious steps back into the wider world, we are finding it transformed. Gone are restaurants so busy that you have to wait for service or the check. Now, in the coronavirus-era, social distancing has made eating out a very different experience. Five artists announced as winners of $75,000 Herb Alpert Awards

Artists in film, dance, music, theater and visual arts were announced on Friday as recipients of the 26th annual Herb Alpert Awards, given each year by the Grammy-winning trumpeter's foundation. The winners, who will each receive a $75,000 grant, were announced as Karen Sherman for dance, Sky Hopinka for film/ video, Christian Scott for music, Phil Soltanoff in theater and Firelei Baez in visual arts. Rock 'n' roll never dies: One British band jams away in isolation

When the world was told to stay at home to escape the novel coronavirus, one British band had a choice: abandon live music or come together to jam. They chose rock. Below a glass chandelier in a mansion beside the North Sea, the band - called the Sharpville Show - play on drums, guitar, keyboard and double bass as a one-eyed Shih Tzu named Genghis sleeps. Terrier Uggie from 'The Artist' crowned best Cannes movie mutt

Uggie, the Jack Russell whose antics in Oscar-winning film "The Artist" stole viewers' hearts, was crowned Palm Dog of Palm Dogs on Friday, singled out as the best canine winner in the award's 20-year history. "Uggie would be very proud of that," said his trainer Omar von Muller, as he accepted the trophy collar from his home in Los Angeles, flanked by Uggie's body double in the film, Dash.