Entertainment News Roundup: Matteo Bocelli sings 'Lion King' hit as Disney songs go classical; Florida officials approve Walt Disney World reopening plans and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Playing to an empty room: Paris orchestra plays Strauss in COVID-19 era

Renaud Capuçon, a French concert violinist accustomed to playing to rooms of 2,000 people and more, performed on Thursday evening to an empty auditorium, but he said the experience was none the worse for it. "It's like a return to life," he said of the performance, his first at the Philharmonie de Paris concert hall since the COVID-19 outbreak forced the cancellation of all concerts back in March.

Matteo Bocelli sings 'Lion King' hit as Disney songs go classical

Matteo Bocelli, the son of renowned Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli, on Friday released a new version of "The Lion King" movie ballad "Can You Feel the Love Tonight," the first single from an album of classical versions of Disney songs. The full "Disney Goes Classical" album will debut in October, Walt Disney Co and Universal Music Group's Decca Records said in a statement.

Kylie Jenner is not a billionaire, Forbes magazine now says

Forbes magazine, which in March 2019 declared reality TV star Kylie Jenner had become the world's youngest self-made billionaire, said on Friday that it no longer believed that her net worth was that much. The magazine said it reviewed financial data released by Coty Inc, which bought a 51 percent stake in Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics company in November 2019.

Florida officials approve Walt Disney World reopening plans

Florida officials have approved plans for a phased reopening of Walt Disney World in Orlando starting on July 11, according to a memo from a state agency released on Friday. The successful reopening of its parks is a signal event for Disney and the rest of the world as governments and companies strategize how to move out of lockdown while the novel coranavirus is still a threat.

Chris Rock, Rosie Perez appear with New York Gov. Cuomo, urge mask wearing

Comedian Chris Rock and actress Rosie Perez made a surprise appearance at New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's daily news conference to underscore his message that the public should wear masks to help curb the coronavirus pandemic. The celebrities, both of whom grew up in the New York City borough of Brooklyn, said they would take part in public service campaigns urging New Yorkers to take the pandemic seriously, wear masks and take other steps to prevent the spread of the sometimes fatal virus.

Don't you step on my rhinestone studded jockstrap - Elvis memorabilia for sale

A piece of Elvis Presley memorabilia is up for sale, and it is probably the most Elvis thing you can possibly imagine - a rhinestone-studded jockstrap said to have been worn by the king. The piece was made for Elvis by a fan and later ended up in the collection of Jimmy Velvet, a singer who opened an Elvis museum in Memphis.