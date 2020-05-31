Left Menu
Russia sees over 9,000 new virus cases

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 31-05-2020 17:34 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 17:27 IST
Russia sees over 9,000 new virus cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Russia reported 9,268 new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday, the first time in a week that the daily tally exceeded 9,000, but the lowest death toll in several days: 138

Overall, Russia has recorded 405,843 cases and 4,693 deaths from COVID-19. The relatively low mortality rate compared with other countries has prompted skepticism domestically and abroad

In a bid to dispel suspicions that authorities are trying to lower the death toll for political reasons, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova explained last week that Russia's count contains only those confirmed to have died directly of the infection, but she also gave figures for people who tested positive for the virus but died of other causes.

