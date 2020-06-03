Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lufthansa vows company revamp as losses balloon

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2020 12:22 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 12:17 IST
Lufthansa vows company revamp as losses balloon
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Lufthansa vowed to step up up restructuring measures after posting a first-quarter net loss of 2.1 billion euros ($2.35 billion), days after agreeing on a state bail-out amid the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The German carrier's pledge to slash costs comes as it braces for a significant decline in 2020 earnings. "In view of the very slow recovery in demand, we must now take far-reaching restructuring measures," said Chief Executive Carsten Spohr, adding the group was in talks with labor representatives over cutbacks.

The first-quarter loss, which compares to a net loss of 342 million euros in the year-earlier period, was driven by write-downs of 266 million euros on its fleet, as well as write-downs on the book value of catering business LSG North America by 100 million and on budget unit Eurowings by 57 million, the carrier said on Wednesday. A slump in fuel hedging contracts was another 950 million euro burden on the bottom line.

Lufthansa, which had grounded almost all its aircraft at the height of the pandemic, confirmed a loss before interest and tax of 1.2 billion euros during the first three months of the year, first reported in April. The group's non-executive board on Monday approved a 9 billion euro ($10 billion) government bailout that will force it to cede some of its prized landing slots to rivals.

Lufthansa Group, which includes Swiss, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines, suffered a 98% slump in April passenger numbers from the year-earlier month to 241,000. But it laid out plans on Wednesday to increase the offered capacity in September to reach 40% of what it had scheduled before the crisis.

Analysts expect the national carrier to be removed from Germany's benchmark blue-chip index DAX of which Lufthansa has been a constituent since the gauge's inception in 1988.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

UIF vows to ensure Covid-19 TERS payments promptly processed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Can govt confirm no Chinese soldier has entered India, asks Rahul Gandhi

Amid a border standoff with China, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday asked the government to make it clear whether or not Chinese soldiers have entered India. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had on Tuesday said that a sizeable number...

Toddler tests positive, shifted to COVID hospital along with mother

A woman was shifted to a COVID hospital in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district after her one-year-old daughter tested positive for the novel coronavirus, officials said on Wednesday. Six migrant workers and the girl who came from Tamil Na...

Prannoy fumes after being ignored for Arjuna award for second successive year

Livid at not being nominated for the Arjuna award for the second consecutive year, Indian shuttler H S Prannoy said players less accomplished than him have been recommended by the Badminton Association of India. The Badminton Association of...

Business brief

Bajaj Auto on Wednesday said it has partnered with HDFC Bank for retail financing of its two-wheelers. Under this special tie-up, Bajaj Auto customers can now access HDFC Banks expertise and extensive network across India to avail hassle ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020