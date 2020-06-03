Left Menu
Magnitude 6.3 earthquake hits Iran-Iraq border region – GFZ

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 03-06-2020 14:18 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 14:04 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck the Iran-Iraq border region on Wednesday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake struck at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), GFZ said.

