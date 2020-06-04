Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian-origin S African appointed COO of company assisting in combating organised bank-related crimes

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 04-06-2020 05:16 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 05:16 IST
Indian-origin S African appointed COO of company assisting in combating organised bank-related crimes

Indian-origin South African Nischal Mewalall, an expert in fighting money laundering and terrorism financing, has been appointed as the chief operating officer of SABRIC, a non-profit company that assists in combating organised bank-related crimes. The South African Banking Risk Information Centre (SABRIC) was formed by the country's major banks like the First National Bank and the Standard Bank.

Besides assisting in combating organised bank-related crimes, SABRIC also keeps people informed about the latest banking scams and fraudster activity. Mewalall was appointed after an extensive search, Chair of the SABRIC Board Yacoob Abba Omar said.

"He brings to the organisation a wealth of experience and insights which can only help build on SABRIC's firm foundations, while also looking at innovative responses to the ever-evolving world of crime and fraud," Omar said in a statement. Mewalall joins SABRIC from his post of head of crime and security risk management at the First National Bank, one of South Africa's leading financial institutions.

He was responsible for coordinating the detection and response to crime and security threats across the bank's mother company FirstRand Group. Mewalall started his career at the National Prosecuting Authority as a prosecutor and subsequently spent 13 years at the Financial Intelligence Centre leading the regulatory body's monitoring and analysis division.

He has extensive experience in combatting money laundering and terrorist financing in South Africa through collaboration with law enforcement, prosecution services, and tax and intelligence agencies. Mewalall has served in various public sector structures, including the anti-corruption task team, as director and board member of the Southern African Fraud Prevention Service, and as the deputy chair of SABRIC Integrated Crime Risk Management Committee.

"I look forward to leading SABRIC and building on its success by leveraging technology, data and artificial intelligence to bring even greater value to our members and stakeholders," he said. Mewalall also highlighted his passion for using technological innovation to solve contemporary crime challenges.

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Coal India output falls 11 pc to 41 MT in May

40 workers injured in fire triggered by blast in chemical factory boiler at Dahej in Gujarat's Bharuch: Collector.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

EG produce comeback win in BLAST Spring Showdown - Americas

Evil Geniuses pulled off a huge comeback to beat Cloud9 on Wednesday and become the only team to win each of its first two matches in the BLAST Premier Spring Showdowns Americas event. EG 2-0-0 trailed 12-2 on Dust II before rallying past C...

After long silence, Mattis denounces Trump and military response to crisis

After long refusing to explicitly criticize a sitting president, former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis accused President Donald Trump on Wednesday of trying to divide America and roundly denounced a militarization of the U.S. response to civi...

Thailand's 1 million health volunteers hailed as coronavirus heroes

Nearly every day, 77-year-old Surin Makradee goes door-to-door in her village in Thailand, visiting every home to check peoples temperatures in a routine repeated in communities across the country during the coronavirus pandemic.I consider ...

PM Modi to hold virtual summit with Australian PM Scott Morrison today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold India-Australia Virtual Summit with Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday to focus on the positive trajectory in bilateral relations. Dates for the visit of Prime Minister of Australia to India thi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020