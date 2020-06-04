Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany, France hope cloud data project to boost sovereignty

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 04-06-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 19:22 IST
Germany, France hope cloud data project to boost sovereignty

Germany and France on Thursday launched a project to set up a European cloud computing platform that they hope will enhance European economic sovereignty in the wake of the coronavirus crisis and break the continent's dependence on US and Chinese companies. The platform, entitled GAIA-X, is meant to be up and running - at least in prototype form - at the beginning of next year and be open to users from outside Europe that commit to adhere to European standards. German Economy Peter Altmaier said that the aim is "nothing less than a European moonshot in digital policy".

Germany and France will set up a non-profit association to coordinate and organize the data infrastructure, Altmaier said. Conceived last year and initially announced in October, GAIA-X follows on the heels of an existing push by the European Union's two biggest economies to set up a car battery consortium aimed at catching up with Asian rivals. The cloud computing project “could not have been more timely" as Europe tries to dig itself out of a deep recession caused by the coronavirus crisis, French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said.

"With the COVID crisis, companies massively shifted to teleworking. This makes the need for (a) secure and European cloud solution all the more urgent," Le Maire told a news conference by video link from Paris. "The crisis also showed that the giant tech companies are the winners...the European digital space has to be protected," he added, pledging that the new platform "will ensure the application of policy rules based on EU values and standards".

"We are not China, we are not the United States -- we are European countries with our own values and our own economic interests that we want to defend," Le Maire said. He stressed the importance of "interoperability", allowing companies to switch easily to the new system without losing any data. The two ministers said the project has brought together 22 companies in France and Germany, including Dassault Systemes, Orange, Siemens, SAP, Robert Bosch and Deutsche Telekom. They didn't give financial details. Le Maire called on "all other European companies and countries" to join the initiative.

Beyond that, "the idea is that we invite companies across the world providing their cloud services according to European standards and rules", Altmaier said. "Everyone who wants to have the label of GAIA-X will have to respect and to satisfy several sets of rules," including on interoperability and data migration. He said the project's success "will be crucial for Germany, for France and for Europe as far as our economic strength, our competitivity and our sovereignty are concerned".

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 spoilers, characters to be same like Season 4, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Erdogan says Turkey to increase support for Libya's Serraj

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday Turkey will increase its support for Libyas internationally recognized leader Fayez al Serraj and that the conflict there can only be resolved politically under the auspices of the United Nations. I...

Protect coastal village from nature's fury: Kerala HC to state govt

Eds Corrects headline Kochi, June 4 PTI The Kerala High Court has directed the state government to take immediate steps to protect the lives and properties of people living in a coastal village in Ernakulam district, as they face the fur...

Agri sector likely to remain resilient from COVID-19 impact; to grow 2.5% in FY21: Crisil

Mumbai, Jun 4 PTI&#160; Even as coronavirus pandemic has impacted many sectors, the agriculture could be the only bright spot&#160; as real agriculture is likely to witness a 2.5 per cent growth in 2020-21, according to a report. The report...

BRIEF-Canada's coronavirus deaths rise to 7,543 from 7,414 a day earlier - official data

Canadas Public Health Agency says CANADAS TOTAL CORONAVIRUS CASES RISE TO 93,441 FROM 92,748 ON JUNE 3 7,543 DEATHS, UP FROM 7,414 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020