People News Roundup: UK's Prince Charles says coronavirus reset is a new chance for sustainability and more

People News Roundup: UK's Prince Charles says coronavirus reset is a new chance for sustainability and moreDevdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2020 19:20 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 18:31 IST
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.
UK's Prince Charles says coronavirus reset is a new chance for sustainability
Britain's Prince Charles said the recovery from the coronavirus crisis represented a "reset moment" for the world and was an opportunity to prioritise sustainability issues, as he made the opening remarks at a virtual World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting. The 71-year-old prince, who himself has recovered after suffering mild symptoms of COVID-19, has championed environmental causes for decades, warning that global warming and climate change were the greatest threats to humanity.
