Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2020 02:44 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 02:28 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: Whoopi Goldberg teams with Extinction Rebellion; Not a billionaire, but Kylie Jenner is highest-paid celebrity and more
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Whoopi Goldberg teams with Extinction Rebellion for climate change movie

American actress Whoopi Goldberg has leant her voice to an Extinction Rebellion animated film highlighting the precarious state of the planet's natural environment. The three-minute film entitled "Gigantic Change" was released on Friday to coincide with World Environment Day. It is set in 2050 and shows a girl asking her grandmother, voiced by Goldberg, to read a "happy" bedtime story.

Not a billionaire, but Kylie Jenner is highest-paid celebrity, Forbes says

Kylie Jenner and Kanye West on Thursday topped the annual Forbes list of the highest paid celebrities, but sports stars, including Roger Federer and Lionel Messi, dominated the top 10. Forbes estimated that Jenner earned $590 million in the last 12 months, mostly from the sale of a 51% stake in her Kylie Cosmetics line to Coty in 2019.

Japan's Fuji Rock Festival cancelled for first time because of pandemic

Fuji Rock Festival, Japan's biggest annual music event, will be cancelled for the first time ever due to the coronavirus pandemic, organisers said, disappointing thousands of rock-and-roll fans who flock to the outdoor festivities every year. Since its inception in 1997, headliners at the event have included The Red Hot Chilli Peppers, The Cure and Kendrick Lamar. Last year, the event, held in the summer, attracted 130,000 people over four days.

'Chernobyl' tops TV award list as BAFTA lines up live show

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts will celebrate the best of television broadcast in the United Kingdom during 2019 in a live show at the end of July - through with stars and studio audience absent. 'Chernobyl', HBO's critically acclaimed dramatisation of events surrounding the world's worst nuclear accident, tops the roll-call of nominations announced on Thursday, with 14.

New Amazon Prime series brings FIFA scandal to television

A new Amazon Prime Video series starting this week called "El Presidente" casts a satirical look at South American football's dirty dealings through the eyes of deceased former Argentine football boss Julio Grondona. Grondona was larger than life figure who was known as "the Godfather" and ruled Argentine football for more than three decades.

Get Back! Abbey Road Studios reopen after COVID hiatus

London's world-famous Abbey Road Studios reopened on Thursday after closing its doors during the coronavirus lockdown for the first time in its 90-year history. Celebrated for recording the likes of Edward Elgar, The Beatles and Lady Gaga, the studio's mixing desks powered up for a socially-distanced session with acclaimed U.S. jazz singer Melody Gardot.

Cate Blanchett reveals 'a bit of a chainsaw accident'

Actress Cate Blanchett suffered an accident with a chainsaw during the coronavirus lockdown with her family, she revealed during a podcast. The Oscar-winning star of films like "Blue Jasmine" and "Aviator" gave no details about the mishap but said she was fine.

