People News Roundup: U.S. prosecutors say Britain's Prince Andrew not cooperating in Epstein probe; Prince Philip, patriarch of the British royals, quietly turns 99 and more

People News Roundup: U.S. prosecutors say Britain's Prince Andrew not cooperating in Epstein probe; Prince Philip, patriarch of the British royals, quietly turns 99
U.S. prosecutors say Britain's Prince Andrew not cooperating in Epstein probe
U.S. prosecutors accused Britain's Prince Andrew on Monday of evading their efforts to question him over his contacts with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, but lawyers for the prince accused them of seeking publicity rather than his help. U.S. investigators want to interview Andrew, Queen Elizabeth's second son, about his friendship with Epstein - who was awaiting trial on charges of trafficking minors when he died last August in a New York City federal prison - as part of their inquiry into possible co-conspirators.
Prince Philip, patriarch of the British royals, quietly turns 99
Prince Philip, the husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth for more than seven decades, celebrates his 99th birthday on Wednesday, although there will be little public fanfare to mark the occasion. Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, will spend the day privately at Windsor Castle, west of London, where he and the 94-year-old monarch have been staying during Britain's coronavirus lockdown.
