Prince Philip, patriarch of the British royals, quietly turns 99

Prince Philip, the husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth for more than seven decades, celebrates his 99th birthday on Wednesday, although there will be little public fanfare to mark the occasion.

Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2020 10:29 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 10:29 IST
Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Author of 'How to Be An Antiracist' urges action to support policy

As protests against police brutality and systemic racism continue around the globe, Lauren Young and Arlene Washington of Reuters spoke with Ibram X. Kendi, author of "How to Be an Antiracist" and director of the Center for Antiracist Research at Boston University, as part of our #AskReuters Twitter chat series. Below are edited highlights. U.S. prosecutors say Britain's Prince Andrew not cooperating in Epstein probe

U.S. prosecutors accused Britain's Prince Andrew on Monday of evading their efforts to question him over his contacts with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, but lawyers for the prince accused them of seeking publicity rather than his help. U.S. investigators want to interview Andrew, Queen Elizabeth's second son, about his friendship with Epstein - who was awaiting trial on charges of trafficking minors when he died last August in a New York City federal prison - as part of their inquiry into possible co-conspirators. J.K. Rowling reveals past abuse and defends right to speak on trans issues

Author J.K. Rowling defended her right to speak about trans issues without fear of abuse in an intensely personal essay in which she explained the complex reasons for her interest in the subject, revealing painful details from her past. The Harry Potter creator has long been a target of criticism by trans activists who have taken issue with some of her social media posts. At times, the criticism has taken the form of abusive language and threats of violence. Prince Philip, patriarch of the British royals, quietly turns 99

Prince Philip, the husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth for more than seven decades, celebrates his 99th birthday on Wednesday, although there will be little public fanfare to mark the occasion. Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, will spend the day privately at Windsor Castle, west of London, where he and the 94-year-old monarch have been staying during Britain's coronavirus lockdown.

