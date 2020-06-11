IN CASE YOU MISSED IT–Schedule of Reuters features from this week

Every week, Reuters journalists produce scores of multimedia features and human-interest stories from around the world. Below are some engaging stories selected by our editors, as well as explanatory context and background on the COVID-19 pandemic. For a full schedule of news and events, please go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

Floyd's death spurs 'Gen Z' activists to set up new DC rights group WASHINGTON, June 8 - Jacqueline LaBayne and Kerrigan Williams met for the very first time in person on Wednesday, at a sit-in they organized in front of the U.S. Capitol over the death of George Floyd. (MINNEAPOLIS-POLICE/PROTESTS-DAY (TV, PIX), by Katanga Johnson, 714 words)

Black business owners on Washington's historic U Street see echoes of 1968 WASHINGTON, June 9 - For the owners of some of the venerable black-owned businesses on U Street in Washington's Northwest section, the protests against racism and police brutality that have flared on the streets of the U.S. capital seem like an echo of the past. (MINNEAPOLIS-POLICE/PROTESTS-SMALLBUSINESS (TV, PIX), by Makini Brice and Kia Johnson, 710 words)

A year on, Hong Kong democracy protesters torn between hope and fear HONG KONG, June 9 - Medical sector worker Tana has attended peaceful lunchtime rallies in Hong Kong regularly for months along with thousands of others protesting Beijing's influence and calling for greater democracy in the global financial hub. (HONGKONG-PROTESTS/ANNIVERSARY (PIX, TV), by Yanni Chow and Carol Mang, 609 words)

World's largest green turtle colony nearly twice as big as thought SYDNEY, June 10 - The world's largest population of nesting green turtles is nearly twice as big as previously thought, scientists said on Wednesday, after drones enabled better surveys of the animals. (AUSTRALIA-TURTLES/ (TV, PIX), 192 words)

After long delay, parents finally meet surrogate baby in Ukraine KIEV, June 10 - For parents Jose Perez and Flavia Lavorino, the wait is finally over. On Wednesday, the couple from Buenos Aires met their baby son Manu for the first time, 71 days after he was born to a surrogate mother 8,000 miles (12,875 km) away in Ukraine. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/UKRAINE-BABIES (PIX, TV), by Margaryta Chornokondratenko and Sergiy Karazy, 409 words)

Social dis-dancing? Dutch club tries post-coronavirus layout NIJMEGEN, June 6 - Dutch youth hit the club on Saturday, sort of, in one of the country's first attempts to resume night life after the coronavirus outbreak, with social distancing rules still in place. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NETHERLANDS-DANCE (TV, PIX), by Esther Verkaik, 284 words)

Under the surface: Ground-penetrating radar reveals splendor of ancient Roman city WASHINGTON - In a glimpse into the future of archeology, researchers have used ground-penetrating radar to map an entire ancient Roman city, detecting remarkable details of buildings still deep underground including a temple and a unique public monument. (SCIENCE-RADAR/ (PIX, TV), by Will Dunham, 320 words)

Robot built for Japan's ageing workforce finds coronavirus role TOKYO, June 9 - Mira Robotics developed its "ugo" robot to reinforce greying Japan's shrinking workforce, but as the coronavirus threat persists, the Japanese startup is offering its machine as a tool in the fight against the outbreak, the company's CEO said. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/JAPAN-ROBOT (TV, PIX), moved, 269 words)

After George Floyd's death, a groundswell of religious activism WASHINGTON, June 9 - George Floyd's death has triggered a groundswell of outrage and activism by religious leaders and faith-based groups across the United States, reminiscent of what occurred during the civil rights movement in the 1960s. (MINNEAPOLIS-POLICE/USA-RELIGION (PIX), by Andrea Shalal, 829 words)

A picture and its story: A shooting in Seattle SEATTLE, June 10 - Stunned protesters surround a car that has driven into their ranks. A man is lying on the ground nearby. Another man exits the driver's side of the vehicle brandishing a gun. The protesters back away from him and he runs off and melts into the crowd as medics rush to help the wounded man. (MINNEAPOLIS-POLICE/SHOOTER-IMAGE (PIX), moved, 534 words)

They call it puppy love: Lockdown Britain sees surge in demand for dogs LONDON, June 9 - British breeders of puppies have seen a huge surge in demand for dogs during the lockdown and now fear that many families will give them up once they realise the scale of the responsibility ahead. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-BREEDING (TV, PIX), moved, 293 words)

New Yorkers adopt pets to deal with coronavirus stress NEW YORK, June 10 - When the coronavirus pandemic shut down New York City nearly three months ago, Jocelyn Tsai rushed to fill out an online application to foster a dog from the Animal Care Centers of NYC. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-PETS (TV), moved, 272 words)

BACKGROUND AND CONTEXT: (New items marked with asterisk. Some URL links can only be opened with an external browser)

* U.S. PROTESTS FACTBOX-What changes are police, governments making in response to George Floyd protests?

FACTBOX-What's in Democrats' police reform and racial justice bill? FACTBOX-Corporations pledge $1.7 billion to address racism, injustice

What U.S. police are shooting at protesters (https://tmsnrt.rs/3gXIskJ) EXPLAINER-U.S. protesters call to 'Defund the Police.' What would that look like?

EXPLAINER-Who are antifa, the 'boogaloo' movement and others blamed in U.S. protest violence? CORONAVIRUS: THE MEDICAL RACE

* EXPLAINER-What are antibody therapies and who is developing them for COVID-19? * EXPLAINER-Summer might slow coronavirus but is unlikely to stop it

* COVID SCIENCE-Symptoms can last for weeks even in mild cases, lockdowns likely saved millions of lives * COVID SCIENCE-Temperature, humidity affects virus life on surfaces, C-section may raise risk for infected mothers

The Lifeline Pipeline: the drugs, tests and tactics that may conquer coronavirus (https://reut.rs/3bhMUaE) FACTBOX-Global pharma industry steps up efforts to battle coronavirus

The COVID-19 testing challenge (https://tmsnrt.rs/3d7v0be) EXPLAINER-Are asymptomatic COVID-19 patients safe or silent carriers?

EXPLAINER-What do studies on new coronavirus mutations tell us? EXPLAINER-Who's WHO? The World Health Organization under scrutiny

When medical resources are limited, who should get care first? (https://tmsnrt.rs/3cbqJng) Ventilators: A bridge between life and death (https://tmsnrt.rs/2VNK7B2)

Protecting those fighting the coronavirus (https://tmsnrt.rs/2LpR7xM) Coronavirus and COVID-19: Fact versus fiction

LIVING THE NEW NORMAL Tracking the lockdown: what is opening up around the world (https://tmsnrt.rs/2YBpGJj)

* FACTBOX-Coronavirus travel curbs in Asian countries * FACTBOX-What the WHO recommends on face masks

* Breaking down Wuhan's blueprint for lifting lockdown (https://tmsnrt.rs/2Y20DwS) EXPLAINER-Can you catch COVID-19 from delivered packages?

EXPLAINER-Do children spread COVID-19? Risks as schools consider reopening * FACTBOX-European soccer's return to action after coronavirus

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on sports events around the world Livestream Calendar: A Global Guide to Virtual Events (https://tmsnrt.rs/2YhZ5AY)

How to construct a face mask (https://tmsnrt.rs/2SfTsiz) Don't hoard: A calculator to help you figure out how long your food will last you while under quarantine (https://reut.rs/2xmXgHA)

Tracing COVID-19: Using technology to track the contagion (https://tmsnrt.rs/3f00GRK) ECONOMY AND BUSINESS

* EXPLAINER-How will Britain pay for coronavirus borrowing? * EXPLAINER-U.S. May jobs report stunner: real deal or head fake?

Coronavirus and the global economy (https://tmsnrt.rs/3cg7OXF) FACTBOX-Global economic policy response to the coronavirus crisis

FACTBOX-Global central bank response to the coronavirus outbreak EXPLAINER-How do negative interest rates work?

FACTBOX-Airlines crumble around the globe amid coronavirus pandemic FACTBOX-Pandemic, oil crash trigger wave of bankruptcies in corporate America

In nautical limbo: where cruise ships sit idle with crew on board (https://tmsnrt.rs/2LN9lcV) FACTBOX-The race to deploy COVID-19 contact tracing apps

TRACKING THE OUTBREAK * EXPLAINER-What we know about the origins of the coronavirus pandemic

* GRAPHIC-U.S. coronavirus cases surge in southwestern states(https://tmsnrt.rs/2WTOZDR)​​​​​​​ Global tracker (https://tmsnrt.rs/2W82n73)

U.S. tracker (https://tmsnrt.rs/2ySIhG0) Track COVID-19 in your country (https://tmsnrt.rs/35gqhkN)

EXPLAINER-Tracking the coronavirus 'reproduction rate' as lockdowns ease How COVID-19 deaths multiplied across countries as the pandemic spread (https://tmsnrt.rs/3bJC2CN)

PHOTO GALLERIES * Art of protest against George Floyd's death (https://reut.rs/3hdpruJ)

* Monuments glorifying slavery and colonialism under scrutiny in U.S. and Europe (https://reut.rs/3dSU6eK) * Protests against police brutality sweep across America (https://reut.rs/2Am1q40)

* George Floyd's death sparks worldwide protests (https://reut.rs/2MOYpMu) Life in the age of coronavirus (https://reut.rs/37lRvaF)

Class of 2020: Graduating in a pandemic (https://reut.rs/2BYaRr7) Our world re-engineered for social distancing (https://reut.rs/2ZFd1Wh)

Odd photos of the week (https://bit.ly/2MJXlcA) Notable deaths in 2020 (https://reut.rs/2WNM5k9) (Compiled by Leela de Kretser and Tiffany Wu)