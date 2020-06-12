Left Menu
Author of 'How to Be An Antiracist' urges action to support policy As protests against police brutality and systemic racism continue around the globe, Lauren Young and Arlene Washington of Reuters spoke with Ibram X.

As protests against police brutality and systemic racism continue around the globe, Lauren Young and Arlene Washington of Reuters spoke with Ibram X. Kendi, author of "How to Be an Antiracist" and director of the Center for Antiracist Research at Boston University, as part of our #AskReuters Twitter chat series. Below are edited highlights. Stormzy pledges 10 million pounds to black causes over the next decade

British rapper Stormzy said on Thursday he will donate 10 million pounds over the course of a decade to causes that empower black people. "The uncomfortable truth that our country continuously fails to recognise and admit, is that black people in the UK have been at a constant disadvantage in every aspect of life - simply due to the colour of our skin," he said in a statement. J.K. Rowling reveals past abuse and defends right to speak on trans issues

Author J.K. Rowling has defended her right to speak about trans issues without fear of abuse in an intensely personal essay published on her website in which she revealed painful details from her past. The Harry Potter creator has long been criticised by trans activists who have accused her of transphobia over her comments on social media, including a Twitter post on Saturday in which she criticised the use of the phrase "people who menstruate" in an article referring to girls, women and gender non-binary persons.

