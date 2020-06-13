People News Roundup: Stormzy pledges 10 million pounds to black causes over the next decade; J.K. Rowling reveals past abuse and defends right to speak on trans issues and more

Left Menu
Stormzy pledges 10 million pounds to black causes over the next decade; J.K. Rowling reveals past abuse and defends right to speak on trans issues

Stormzy pledges 10 million pounds to black causes over the next decade British rapper Stormzy said on Thursday he will donate 10 million pounds over the course of a decade to causes that empower black people.

Stormzy pledges 10 million pounds to black causes over the next decade; J.K. Rowling reveals past abuse and defends right to speak on trans issues
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Stormzy pledges 10 million pounds to black causes over the next decade

British rapper Stormzy said on Thursday he will donate 10 million pounds over the course of a decade to causes that empower black people. "The uncomfortable truth that our country continuously fails to recognize and admit is that black people in the UK have been at a constant disadvantage in every aspect of life - simply due to the color of our skin," he said in a statement.

J.K. Rowling reveals past abuse and defends right to speak on trans issues

Author J.K. Rowling has defended her right to speak about trans issues without fear of abuse in an intensely personal essay published on her website in which she revealed painful details from her past. The Harry Potter creator has long been criticized by trans activists who have accused her of transphobia over her comments on social media, including a Twitter post on Saturday in which she criticized the use of the phrase "people who menstruate" in an article referring to girls, women, and gender non-binary persons.

