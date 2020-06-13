US Domestic News Roundup: Amazon's business practices examined by two U.S. states; Suicide finding for black man found hanging in California stirs anger and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

One American city's model of policing reform means building 'social currency'

Zsakhiem James, a police captain in Camden, New Jersey once considered the most dangerous city in the United States - sees every encounter with a resident as an opportunity to build "social currency" to prevent or solve a future crime. That's why during a tour this week of Federal Street, a main thoroughfare through Camden's business district, he preached to two young officers the importance of forging personal ties on their beat.

U.S. officials reiterate COVID-19 safety advice, warn of more restrictions if cases spike

U.S. health officials on Friday urged Americans to continue adhering to social distancing and other COVID-19 safety measures following rising concerns among experts that the reopening of the country's economy could lead to a fresh wave of infections. Officials from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that states may need to reimpose strict restrictions if COVID-19 cases spike.

Suicide finding for black man found hanging in California stirs anger

Police in California on Friday said a young black man found hanging from a tree likely committed suicide, stirring outrage among community members who said authorities were too quick to draw conclusions about what could have been a hate crime. The reaction to the death of 24-year-old Robert Fuller showed how high tensions around race and policing are running in the United States after George Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.

Trump shifts date of Oklahoma rally to 'respect' emancipation holiday

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he would shift the date of an Oklahoma rally from June 19th, the date of the "Juneteenth" holiday, to June 20th out of respect for a day commemorating the end of U.S. slavery. Amid protests against racial injustice, Trump had faced criticism for scheduling his first campaign rally in months on a day known by African Americans as Freedom Day and in Tulsa, Oklahoma, a city where white mobs massacred African-Americans a century ago.

Eight people wounded in shooting outside bar in San Antonio, Texas

A gunman shot and wounded eight people outside a San Antonio, Texas, bar late Friday night, but there were no fatalities, police said. San Antonio Police Chief William McManus told an early morning news briefing that a group of people was denied entry to the bar around midnight.

Fauci: Slight coronavirus spikes may get out of control amid U.S. reopening

The top U.S. infectious disease official on Friday cautioned that the "blips" of rising coronavirus hospitalizations being reported by some states could get out of control if robust contact tracing regimes are not put in place. As restrictions on economic activity are lifted, the United States was bound to see increased infections, Anthony Fauci told CNN.

Amazon's business practices examined by two U.S. states

State investigators in both California and Washington are examining Amazon's business practices, two newspapers reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The inquiries focus at least in part on how Amazon treats sellers in its online marketplace, the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times reported on Friday.

Minneapolis City Council resolves to replace police with community-led model

The Minneapolis City Council on Friday unanimously passed a resolution to pursue a community-led public safety system to replace the police department following the death of George Floyd at the hands of the city's police. The move comes days after a veto-proof majority of the council voted to disband the police department after the country erupted in protest over the killing of Floyd, a black man who died when a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

William S. Sessions, former FBI director, dies at 90: media

William S. Sessions, an FBI chief under three U.S. presidents who won praise for bringing more diversity to the agency but who was fired after being investigated for ethical lapses, died Friday aged 90, U.S. media reported. The cause was complications of a congestive heart ailment, the Washington Post and other media reported, citing his family. He died at his son's home in San Antonio, Texas.

U.S. health agency reverses Obamacare transgender protections

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services issued a rule on Friday that would lift anti-discrimination protections under Obamacare for transgender people and women seeking abortions, drawing condemnation from Democratic lawmakers. The rule reverses some provisions of the Affordable Care Act passed during President Barack Obama's administration, also known as Obamacare, that extended civil rights protections in healthcare to cover areas including gender identity and the termination of a pregnancy.