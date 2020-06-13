Left Menu
Development News Edition

US Domestic News Roundup: Amazon's business practices examined by two U.S. states; Suicide finding for black man found hanging in California stirs anger and more

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus told an early morning news briefing that a group of people were denied entry to the bar around midnight. Sessions, an FBI chief under three U.S. presidents who won praise for bringing more diversity to the agency but who was fired after being investigated for ethical lapses, died Friday aged 90, U.S. media reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2020 18:38 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 18:26 IST
US Domestic News Roundup: Amazon's business practices examined by two U.S. states; Suicide finding for black man found hanging in California stirs anger and more
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

One American city's model of policing reform means building 'social currency'

Zsakhiem James, a police captain in Camden, New Jersey once considered the most dangerous city in the United States - sees every encounter with a resident as an opportunity to build "social currency" to prevent or solve a future crime. That's why during a tour this week of Federal Street, a main thoroughfare through Camden's business district, he preached to two young officers the importance of forging personal ties on their beat.

U.S. officials reiterate COVID-19 safety advice, warn of more restrictions if cases spike

U.S. health officials on Friday urged Americans to continue adhering to social distancing and other COVID-19 safety measures following rising concerns among experts that the reopening of the country's economy could lead to a fresh wave of infections. Officials from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that states may need to reimpose strict restrictions if COVID-19 cases spike.

Suicide finding for black man found hanging in California stirs anger

Police in California on Friday said a young black man found hanging from a tree likely committed suicide, stirring outrage among community members who said authorities were too quick to draw conclusions about what could have been a hate crime. The reaction to the death of 24-year-old Robert Fuller showed how high tensions around race and policing are running in the United States after George Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.

Trump shifts date of Oklahoma rally to 'respect' emancipation holiday

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he would shift the date of an Oklahoma rally from June 19th, the date of the "Juneteenth" holiday, to June 20th out of respect for a day commemorating the end of U.S. slavery. Amid protests against racial injustice, Trump had faced criticism for scheduling his first campaign rally in months on a day known by African Americans as Freedom Day and in Tulsa, Oklahoma, a city where white mobs massacred African-Americans a century ago.

Eight people wounded in shooting outside bar in San Antonio, Texas

A gunman shot and wounded eight people outside a San Antonio, Texas, bar late Friday night, but there were no fatalities, police said. San Antonio Police Chief William McManus told an early morning news briefing that a group of people was denied entry to the bar around midnight.

Fauci: Slight coronavirus spikes may get out of control amid U.S. reopening

The top U.S. infectious disease official on Friday cautioned that the "blips" of rising coronavirus hospitalizations being reported by some states could get out of control if robust contact tracing regimes are not put in place. As restrictions on economic activity are lifted, the United States was bound to see increased infections, Anthony Fauci told CNN.

Amazon's business practices examined by two U.S. states

State investigators in both California and Washington are examining Amazon's business practices, two newspapers reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The inquiries focus at least in part on how Amazon treats sellers in its online marketplace, the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times reported on Friday.

Minneapolis City Council resolves to replace police with community-led model

The Minneapolis City Council on Friday unanimously passed a resolution to pursue a community-led public safety system to replace the police department following the death of George Floyd at the hands of the city's police. The move comes days after a veto-proof majority of the council voted to disband the police department after the country erupted in protest over the killing of Floyd, a black man who died when a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

William S. Sessions, former FBI director, dies at 90: media

William S. Sessions, an FBI chief under three U.S. presidents who won praise for bringing more diversity to the agency but who was fired after being investigated for ethical lapses, died Friday aged 90, U.S. media reported. The cause was complications of a congestive heart ailment, the Washington Post and other media reported, citing his family. He died at his son's home in San Antonio, Texas.

U.S. health agency reverses Obamacare transgender protections

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services issued a rule on Friday that would lift anti-discrimination protections under Obamacare for transgender people and women seeking abortions, drawing condemnation from Democratic lawmakers. The rule reverses some provisions of the Affordable Care Act passed during President Barack Obama's administration, also known as Obamacare, that extended civil rights protections in healthcare to cover areas including gender identity and the termination of a pregnancy.

TRENDING

36 new COVID-19 cases in Sikkim, total rises to 63

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will return, what’re the possibilities, get other updates

Trump considering suspending H1B, other visas: report

One Piece Chapter 982 updates: Raw scans reveal what you can see on Sunday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Nepal parliament approves new map as land row with India escalates

The lower house of Nepals parliament on Saturday approved a new map of the country, including areas disputed with India, the speaker of the national legislature said.The move signals a hardening of Nepals position over a decades-long border...

7-feet-long crocodile rescued from Vadodara village, handed over to forest dept

A 7-feet-long crocodile, which had ventured out into fields at Muvada village of Baghola Tehsil in Vadodara two days ago, has been rescued and handed over to the State Forest Department, an official said on Saturday. One of the officials wh...

Former Pak PM Yousuf Raza Gillani tests positive for coronavirus

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gillani has tested positive for coronavirus, which has infected over one lakh people in the country so far. According to Dawn, former Prime Ministers son Kasim Gilani, in a tweet, said that his fat...

5-yr-old raped by neighbour in UP's Bahraich

A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in a village here, police said on Saturday. The incident took place in the village under the Khairaghat Police Station limits on Friday night, they said.The girl was sleeping along w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020