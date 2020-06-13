World News Roundup: Mayor urges people to avoid central London ahead of protests; Taiwan Black Lives Matter protest gets indigenous twist and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Mayor urges people to avoid central London ahead of protests

London's mayor called on people to stay away from central London on Saturday as the capital prepared for a potential confrontation between anti-racism protesters and far-right groups. Statues of historical figures including Winston Churchill, which have been at the forefront of demonstrations by anti-racism groups, were boarded up on Friday ahead of the expected protests in London.

Taiwan Black Lives Matter protest gets indigenous twist

Hundreds packed into a park in central Taipei on Saturday for a Black Lives Matter protest, with a group of indigenous Taiwanese given prominent billing to draw attention to discrimination against the island's original inhabitants. The rally, attended by more than 500 people, mostly foreigners, was peaceful with only a very light police presence.

Risk of new lockdowns rises with fear of second COVID-19 wave

Fears of a second wave of COVID-19 infections shut six major food markets in Beijing on Friday, while India, which opened up this week, recorded a record daily increase and half a dozen U.S. states said their hospital beds were filling up fast. Health officials worldwide have expressed concerns in recent days that some countries grappling with the devastating economic impact of lockdowns may lift restrictions too swiftly, and that the coronavirus could spread during mass anti-racism protests.

Russia's total coronavirus cases exceed 520,000

Russia reported 8,706 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, raising its cumulative tally above 520,000 as data showed that more than 2,700 people infected with the virus had died in April. With 520,129 cases, Russia has the third-highest number in the world after the United States and Brazil. Its official death toll stands at 6,829, many times lower than the figure seen in other countries with serious outbreaks.

A scaled-down ceremony at Windsor marks Queen Elizabeth's official birthday

Britain's Queen Elizabeth viewed a socially-distanced military ceremony at Windsor Castle to mark her official birthday on Saturday after the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of the usual large parade of soldiers through central London. It was the queen's first official public appearance since the country went into lockdown in late March.

U.S.'s Pompeo to meet China's top diplomat in Hawaii seeking to ease tensions: media

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will meet China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi in Hawaii, trying to ease tensions between the world's two largest economies over various issues, according to media reports. Pompeo was planning the trip "quietly" and the arrangements were not yet finalized, Politico said.

Beijing district in 'wartime emergency' after virus cluster at major food market

A Beijing district put itself on a "wartime" footing and the capital banned tourism and sports events on Saturday after a cluster of novel coronavirus infections centered around a major wholesale market sparked fears of a new wave of COVID-19. Forty-five people out of 517 tested with throat swabs at the Xinfadi market in the city's southwestern Fengtai district had tested positive for the coronavirus, Chu Junwei, a district official, told a briefing.

Thousands attend Black Lives Matter protests across Australia

Thousands of people across Australia attended Black Lives Matter protests on Saturday wearing masks and practicing social distancing amid warnings from state leaders to call off the events on fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections. The rallies, dominated by a heavy police presence, were mostly peaceful. Protesters marched on the streets or gathered at public parks carrying posters that said "No Justice, No Peace" and "Sorry For The Inconvenience, We Are Trying To Change The World."

Iran will reimpose restrictions if health rules not observed

Iran will reimpose restrictions to stem a surge in coronavirus cases if health regulations are not observed, President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday. After gradually relaxing its lockdown since mid-April, Iran has seen a sharp rise in new daily infections in recent weeks.

Actress' comments reignite long debate on racism in Mexico

"How dark! No! How ugly!" a Mexican social media star exclaimed after accidentally using a filter that darkened her face during a live broadcast on Instagram, reigniting the country's longstanding debate about racism. The remarks by Barbara de Regil, a popular actress in movies and soap operas, came as Mexicans are engaging in their own conversations about racism after the death in the United States of George Floyd, an African American, under the knee of a white police officer.