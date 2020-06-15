Entertainment News Roundup: Films aiming to win Oscars will need to meet diversity criteria; Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead in his home and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Films aiming to win Oscars will need to meet diversity criteria, Academy says

The organization that hands out the Academy Awards said Friday it would form a group to develop diversity and inclusion guidelines that filmmakers will have to meet in order for their work to be eligible for Oscars. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which has been criticized for honoring few movies and creators of color, said the move and other steps represented a new phase of a 5-year effort to promote diversity.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead in his Mumbai home

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who won acclaim for his role in the 2016 biopic of then Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, was found dead at his home in Mumbai on Sunday, police said. He was 34 years old.

Christopher Nolan movie 'Tenet' to open July 31 as industry seeks rebound

Director Christopher Nolan's thriller "Tenet" will debut in cinemas on July 31, distributor Warner Bros. said on Friday, the first new blockbuster in months for movie theaters that need fresh films to lure audiences after pandemic-related closures. Theaters are starting to reopen worldwide since going dark in mid-March to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. Cinema operators hope "Tenet" and other blockbusters will help create a late-summer rebound.