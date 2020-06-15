Left Menu
Development News Edition

Entertainment News Roundup: Films aiming to win Oscars will need to meet diversity criteria; Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead in his home and more

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which has been criticized for honoring few movies and creators of color, said the move and other steps represented a new phase of a 5-year effort to promote diversity.said on Friday, the first new blockbuster in months for movie theaters that need fresh films to lure audiences after pandemic-related closures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-06-2020 02:43 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 02:26 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: Films aiming to win Oscars will need to meet diversity criteria; Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead in his home and more
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Films aiming to win Oscars will need to meet diversity criteria, Academy says

The organization that hands out the Academy Awards said Friday it would form a group to develop diversity and inclusion guidelines that filmmakers will have to meet in order for their work to be eligible for Oscars. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which has been criticized for honoring few movies and creators of color, said the move and other steps represented a new phase of a 5-year effort to promote diversity.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead in his Mumbai home

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who won acclaim for his role in the 2016 biopic of then Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, was found dead at his home in Mumbai on Sunday, police said. He was 34 years old.

Christopher Nolan movie 'Tenet' to open July 31 as industry seeks rebound

Director Christopher Nolan's thriller "Tenet" will debut in cinemas on July 31, distributor Warner Bros. said on Friday, the first new blockbuster in months for movie theaters that need fresh films to lure audiences after pandemic-related closures. Theaters are starting to reopen worldwide since going dark in mid-March to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. Cinema operators hope "Tenet" and other blockbusters will help create a late-summer rebound.

TRENDING

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai, say reports

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Mumbai

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix in talks to source Indian content; Christopher Nolan movie 'Tenet' to open July 31 and more

Beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi to increase by 5000: CM

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico extradites alleged Chapo aide to US

A man accused of being a senior lieutenant in the Sinaloa drug cartel has been extradited to the United States, Mexican prosecutors have said. US officials had been trying for years to extradite Felipe Cabrera Sarabia, nicknamed The Enginee...

Governor shuts streets in Brasilia to stop protesters reaching Congress, Supreme Court

The governor of the federal district in which Brazils capital Brasilia is located closed the area around the presidential palace, ministries, Supreme Court and Congress on Sunday to keep right-wing supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro fro...

Britain's Johnson to launch cross-government commission on racism

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said a cross-government commission would examine racism and the disparities experienced by minority ethnic groups in education, health and the criminal justice system following Black Lives Matter protest...

Health News Roundup: French coronavirus 24-hour death toll under 30; AsraZebeca agrees to supply Europe with COVID-19 vaccine and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.French coronavirus 24-hour death toll under 30 for fifth dayFrance reported on Sunday nine new coronavirus deaths over the previous 24 hours, taking the total to 29,407 and marking the fi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020