Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

Updated: 15-06-2020 10:42 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 10:29 IST
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead in his Mumbai home
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who won acclaim for his role in the 2016 biopic of the Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, was found dead at his home in Mumbai on Sunday, police said. He was 34 years old.
Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break
Hong Kong's Disneyland theme park said on Monday it will reopen on June 18 to a reduced number of visitors and with enhanced health measures after the coronavirus outbreak forced it to close in late January. The Chinese-ruled city has reported only a handful of new cases recently, with its total so far standing at 1,110 infections and 4 deaths.
