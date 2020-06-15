Students protest against Oli government over corruption, its handling of COVID-19 pandemic

Protests were held in Kathmandu on Monday against Oli government with students demanding an end to corruption and slamming the government over its "inefficiency" in handling the COVID-19 situation. Hundreds of protesting students highlighted corruption of KP Sharma Oli government and demanded strong action in such cases.

They accused the government of lacking efficiency in dealing with the situation created by coronavirus and said there was "lack of support and initiatives" to local businesses who had suffered badly and were reeling under the impact of the COVID-19. The youth also said that the government had not taken any measures to tackle unemployment and dignity of common man was falling.

About 500 students took part in the protest at Baneshwor in Kathmandu. Various groups of youngsters have continued to demonstrate in Kathmandu and other parts of Nepal demanding that the government be more accountable about measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

They have been demanding PCR tests, implementing four-tier triage approach for all at risk, protecting frontline health care and hospital workers, providing legally-binding protection against stigma and discrimination in suspected or positive COVID-19 cases. They are also demanding dignity and relief measures for daily-wage workers, returnee migrants, the poor and marginalized communities and a commitment to transparency and accountability by sharing all COVID-management details including budget allocation and expenditure.

The protestors are demanding that the government be more transparent in expenses incurred in attempts to control the pandemic. (ANI)