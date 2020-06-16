World News Roundup; India says three soldiers killed in 'violent faceoff' on border with China; No details yet on Trump's Germany pullout, NATO chief says and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

No details yet on Trump's Germany pullout, NATO chief says

NATO is seeking details on U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to cut U.S. troops numbers in Germany, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday, after the proposed reduction caught allies off guard. Trump, who has criticized Germany for not spending more on defense, on Monday confirmed last week's reports of a cut of 9,500 troops in what may be the first time the U.S. president carries through on threats to reduce support in Europe.

North Korea destroys liaison office on border with South in 'terrific explosion'

North Korea blew up an office set up to foster better ties with South Korea on Tuesday in a "terrific explosion" after it threatened to take action if North Korean defectors went ahead with a campaign to send propaganda leaflets into the North. North Korea's KCNA state news agency said the liaison office in the border town of Kaesong, which had been closed since January due to the coronavirus, was "completely ruined".

As economy slumps, Philippines lets eateries reopen to recoup job losses

The Philippines is getting back to business after one of the world's strictest coronavirus lockdowns spanning nearly three months, allowing restaurants to reopen this week for dine-in customers in an effort to keep people in work. Eateries in the capital Manila that can meet government safety protocols were allowed to reopen from Monday at 30% of their seating capacity, with strict hygiene and social distancing measures a must.

French nurse: We cared for COVID patients, who will care for us?

At the peak of the COVID-19 crisis in France, 29-year-old nurse Justine Debrie volunteered to work in a hospital coronavirus unit. Now she wants to know how the French state is going to recognize her sacrifice. "I don't know if the public really understood us," she said in her studio apartment in Paris after cycling home at the end of a 12-hour shift in the Robert Debre children's hospital.

U.N. rights experts condemn Israel's annexation plan and U.S. support

U.N. human rights experts said on Tuesday that Israel's plan to annex significant parts of the occupied West Bank would violate international law banning the taking of territory by force, and urged other countries to actively oppose it. A joint statement, signed by nearly 50 independent experts, voiced dismay at U.S. support for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's "unlawful" plan to extend sovereignty, de facto annexation of land that the Palestinians seek for a state.

Britain warns against security law for Hong Kong as North Korea defends China

Britain said on Tuesday that China's plan to impose national security legislation on Hong Kong would undermine the autonomy in the former British colony and could threaten its rights and freedoms. Britain returned Hong Kong to Chinese rule in 1997 with the guarantee of freedoms, such as an independent judiciary and right to protest, for 50 years.

American wanted by FBI arrested in Indonesia for suspected child sex crimes

A U.S. national wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation over a bitcoin scam has been arrested in Indonesia and charged under a child protection law for suspected sex crimes, Indonesian police said on Tuesday. Russ Albert Medlin was arrested at his residence in Jakarta on Monday after police questioned three minors, and he was suspected of sex crimes, Jakarta police spokesman Yusri Yunus told a streamed news conference.

India says three soldiers killed in 'violent faceoff' on border with China

Three Indian soldiers were killed in a "violent faceoff" with Chinese troops on the disputed border, the Indian Army said on Tuesday, reporting the first casualties in 53 years to result from a clash between the nuclear-armed neighbours. Indian government sources said no shots were fired but a physical fight broke out between the two sides with soldiers using batons and throwing stones, which resulted in the casualties.

UK PM Johnson bows to footballer's pressure to provide summer food fund

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will provide a summer food fund for struggling families in England, bowing to pressure from England forward Marcus Rashford and his campaign to prevent children from going hungry during the coronavirus pandemic. British ministers originally said school food vouchers would not be available over the long summer holiday, prompting the 22-year-old Manchester United forward to take up the cause and reveal how he had relied on such support as a boy.

Exclusive: African nations seek U.N. inquiry into U.S. racism, 'police brutality': text

African countries are lobbying to set up a U.N. inquiry into "systemic racism" and "police brutality" in the United States and elsewhere, aiming to defend the rights of people of African descent, a draft resolution seen by Reuters shows. The text, circulating among diplomats in Geneva, voices alarm at "recent incidents of police brutality against peaceful demonstrators defending the rights of Africans and of people of African descent". It is due to be considered at an urgent debate of the U.N. Human Rights Council on Wednesday.