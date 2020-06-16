Left Menu
Development News Edition

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscars delayed to April due to movie industry coronavirus chaos; Universal Music Group launches division in Tel Aviv and more

The film's crew, including director Cameron and producer Jon Landau, was given special permission to fly to New Zealand two weeks ago, even though its borders are closed to keep out the coronavirus, stirring some grumbling about unfair treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-06-2020 18:45 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 18:31 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: Oscars delayed to April due to movie industry coronavirus chaos; Universal Music Group launches division in Tel Aviv and more
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Hollywood restarts movie production with 'Jurassic World: Dominion' and 'Avatar'

Universal Studios said on Monday it expects to resume production in early July on "Jurassic World: Dominion" as Hollywood begins to emerge from a three-month coronavirus shutdown. Universal said it plans to get shooting on the movie underway at Pinewood Studios in England on July 6 under stringent protocols for the cast and crew to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Oscars delayed to April due to movie industry coronavirus chaos

The 2021 Oscars ceremony was moved to April from February on Monday due to the havoc caused in the movie industry by the coronavirus pandemic. The ceremony for film's highest honors will take place on April 25, 2021, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said in a statement. It had originally been scheduled for Feb. 28.

Universal Music Group launches division in Tel Aviv

Universal Music Group on Tuesday launched a new division in Tel Aviv, saying it was the first standalone operation established by a major music company in Israel. Yoram Mokady has been appointed managing director of Universal Music Israel (UMI), joining from Israeli cable provider HOT Telecommunications, where he served as vice president of content.

'Avatar' sequel resumes filming in coronavirus-free New Zealand

Filming the sequel of James Cameron's sci-fi blockbuster "Avatar" will bring hundreds of jobs and millions of dollars to New Zealand after it ended its coronavirus outbreak, the film's producer told media as production resumed on Monday. The film's crew, including director Cameron and producer Jon Landau, was given special permission to fly to New Zealand two weeks ago, even though its borders are closed to keep out the coronavirus, stirring some grumbling about unfair treatment.

Congolese fashion designer goes virtual as virus hits runway shows

U.S.-based Congolese fashion designer Anifa Mvuemba was excited about debuting her fashion line, Hanifa, at this year's New York Fashion Week. But when her show was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mvuemba got creative.

NetEase develops new 'Lord of the Rings' mobile game with Warner Bros

Chinese gaming giant NetEase on Monday announced a strategic partnership with Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment to develop a new "Lord of the Rings" mobile game, bolstering its pipeline following its secondary listing in Hong Kong. The new officially licensed strategy game, "The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War", is based on the hugely popular trilogy of books by J.R.R. Tolkien, NetEase said in a statement.

Actor's suicide sparks debate about insularity in Bollywood film industry

Indian police will probe whether an up-and-coming Bollywood actor who committed suicide at the weekend was depressed in part due to "professional rivalry," in a film industry that is dominated by big names and has been accused of being insular. Sushant Singh Rajput, a 34 year-old actor who won acclaim and fans for his roles in several top-draw films, hailed from a middle-class family with no Bollywood connections - a relative rarity in the industry.

Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break

Hong Kong's Disneyland theme park said on Monday it will reopen on June 18 to a reduced number of visitors and with enhanced health measures after the coronavirus outbreak forced it to close in late January. The Chinese-ruled city has reported only a handful of new cases recently, with its total so far standing at 1,110 infections and 4 deaths.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season 2’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

'Woefully lax' - report slams CIA cybersecurity after hacking tool leak

Many of the Central Intelligence Agencys most sensitive hacking tools were so poorly secured that it was only when WikiLeaks published them online in 2017 that the agency realized they had been compromised, according to a report released Tu...

India's borders will remain intact under Modi's leadership: BJP chief Nadda

BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday asserted that the borders of India will remain intact under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Addressing the Kerala Jan-Samvad virtual rally, he referred to the India-China face-off...

NMDC s PAT down by 76 per cent at Rs 351 Cr in Q4

Hyderabad, June 16 PTI NMDC Limiteds consolidated profit after tax for the quarter ended March 31 was down by 76 per cent to Rs 351.31 crore following a drop of one million tonnes of production and 0.55 million tonnes of sales in March 2020...

JK HC quashes PSA against NC leader Ali Mohammad Sagar, says his lawyer

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court has quashed the Public Safety Act against National Conference General Secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar who was detained after the abrogation of Article 370 provisions, his lawyer Shariq Reyaz and party leader Om...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020