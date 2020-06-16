Entertainment News Roundup: Oscars delayed to April due to movie industry coronavirus chaos; Universal Music Group launches division in Tel Aviv and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Hollywood restarts movie production with 'Jurassic World: Dominion' and 'Avatar'

Universal Studios said on Monday it expects to resume production in early July on "Jurassic World: Dominion" as Hollywood begins to emerge from a three-month coronavirus shutdown. Universal said it plans to get shooting on the movie underway at Pinewood Studios in England on July 6 under stringent protocols for the cast and crew to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Oscars delayed to April due to movie industry coronavirus chaos

The 2021 Oscars ceremony was moved to April from February on Monday due to the havoc caused in the movie industry by the coronavirus pandemic. The ceremony for film's highest honors will take place on April 25, 2021, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said in a statement. It had originally been scheduled for Feb. 28.

Universal Music Group launches division in Tel Aviv

Universal Music Group on Tuesday launched a new division in Tel Aviv, saying it was the first standalone operation established by a major music company in Israel. Yoram Mokady has been appointed managing director of Universal Music Israel (UMI), joining from Israeli cable provider HOT Telecommunications, where he served as vice president of content.

'Avatar' sequel resumes filming in coronavirus-free New Zealand

Filming the sequel of James Cameron's sci-fi blockbuster "Avatar" will bring hundreds of jobs and millions of dollars to New Zealand after it ended its coronavirus outbreak, the film's producer told media as production resumed on Monday. The film's crew, including director Cameron and producer Jon Landau, was given special permission to fly to New Zealand two weeks ago, even though its borders are closed to keep out the coronavirus, stirring some grumbling about unfair treatment.

Congolese fashion designer goes virtual as virus hits runway shows

U.S.-based Congolese fashion designer Anifa Mvuemba was excited about debuting her fashion line, Hanifa, at this year's New York Fashion Week. But when her show was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mvuemba got creative.

NetEase develops new 'Lord of the Rings' mobile game with Warner Bros

Chinese gaming giant NetEase on Monday announced a strategic partnership with Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment to develop a new "Lord of the Rings" mobile game, bolstering its pipeline following its secondary listing in Hong Kong. The new officially licensed strategy game, "The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War", is based on the hugely popular trilogy of books by J.R.R. Tolkien, NetEase said in a statement.

Actor's suicide sparks debate about insularity in Bollywood film industry

Indian police will probe whether an up-and-coming Bollywood actor who committed suicide at the weekend was depressed in part due to "professional rivalry," in a film industry that is dominated by big names and has been accused of being insular. Sushant Singh Rajput, a 34 year-old actor who won acclaim and fans for his roles in several top-draw films, hailed from a middle-class family with no Bollywood connections - a relative rarity in the industry.

Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break

Hong Kong's Disneyland theme park said on Monday it will reopen on June 18 to a reduced number of visitors and with enhanced health measures after the coronavirus outbreak forced it to close in late January. The Chinese-ruled city has reported only a handful of new cases recently, with its total so far standing at 1,110 infections and 4 deaths.