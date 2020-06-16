US Domestic News Roundup: Trump to sign police reform executive order on Tuesday; NYPD rules out criminality by Shake Shack after officers fall ill and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Trump says ex-adviser Bolton will break the law if he publishes book

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday his former national security adviser John Bolton will have broken the law and face criminal liability if a book he has written about his time in the White House is published. Trump told reporters that Bolton knows he has classified information in his book, and that he had not completed a clearing process required for any book written by former government officials who had access to sensitive information.

COVID-19 cases surging in Alabama, South Carolina and Oklahoma

New cases of COVID-19 nearly doubled in Alabama and South Carolina in the second week of June compared to the prior seven days, a Reuters analysis found, as 17 U.S. states reported weekly increases in the spread of the novel coronavirus. Alabama's new cases rose 97% to 5,115 for the week ended June 14, with 14% of COVID-19 tests coming back positive compared to 6% in the prior week, according to the analysis of data from The COVID Tracking Project, a volunteer-run effort to track the outbreak.

Trump to sign police reform executive order on Tuesday

U.S. President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on Tuesday that will seek to improve how police officers treat African Americans and others by improving credentialing, training and mental health resources, administration officials said. The order comes after Trump has struck a strict "law and order" tone in his response to protests around the country sparked by the death of African American George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis.

'Our Supreme Court did something': Iconic New York bar celebrates transgender ruling

A diverse crowd of New Yorkers wearing masks and waving the rainbow pride flag gathered on Monday at the Stonewall Inn, an iconic gay bar in Manhattan, to celebrate the Supreme Court's ruling making it illegal for employers to fire workers because they are transgender. "Our Supreme Court did something!" said Marti Cummings, a prominent nonbinary New York drag queen. "It was a 6-3 ruling that said we are allowed to have jobs. That we are allowed to go to work and be ourselves, that we can show up at work and say that I am a gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, gender nonconforming, nonbinary, genderqueer, two-spirit person."

In landmark ruling, Supreme Court bars discrimination against LGBT workers

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday delivered a watershed victory for LGBT rights and a defeat for President Donald Trump's administration by ruling that a longstanding federal law barring workplace discrimination protects gay and transgender employees. The landmark 6-3 ruling represented the biggest moment for LGBT rights in the United States since the Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage nationwide in 2015. Two conservative justices joined the court's four liberals in the decision: Neil Gorsuch, a 2017 Trump appointee who wrote the ruling, and Chief Justice John Roberts.

NYPD rules out criminality by Shake Shack after officers fall ill

New York's police department said on Tuesday it found no criminal behavior by staff of burger chain Shake Shack, after three officers complained of feeling ill and their union said their shakes may have been spiked with bleach. The officers, who stopped at Shake Shack for dinner while assigned to work during an anti-racism demonstration overnight, complained of feeling unwell and were taken to a hospital, where they were examined and released, the NYPD said in a statement.

Next LGBTQ rights legal battle looms after Supreme Court victory

The U.S. Supreme Court's ruling protecting LGBT rights in the workplace sets the stage for another major legal fight over the scope of religious-rights exemptions to certain federal laws that could dilute the landmark decision's impact. The justices ruled 6-3 on Monday that federal employment law safeguards gay and transgender employees from discrimination but failed to resolve some related legal questions. One of them is whether the court, which has 5-4 conservative majority, will expand the ability of individuals, businesses, and organizations to cite religious beliefs when contesting government actions such as the enforcement of anti-discrimination laws.

Texas to execute man convicted of killing elderly woman during robbery

A Texas man who was convicted of stabbing to death an elderly mobile-home park owner during a robbery with two accomplices two decades ago is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection on Tuesday. Ruben Gutierrez is set to die at 6 p.m. (2300 GMT) at the state's death chamber in Huntsville for the 1998 murder of Escolastica Harrison, 85.

Man shot in New Mexico protest over conquistador sculpture

A man was shot and wounded on Monday during a protest near a museum in downtown Albuquerque, New Mexico, police said, where demonstrators were reported to be trying to tear down sculpture of a 16th-century Spanish conquistador. "The victim is reported to be in critical but stable condition," the Albuquerque Police Department (APD) said in a tweet, adding that the incident had ended.

Explainer: The coronavirus risks of everyday activities as economies reopen

Americans have started returning to more normal lifestyles with the end of coronavirus lockdowns. But what activities are safe? Reuters asked five epidemiologists and public health experts to rate eleven everyday activities on a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 being a low-risk activity and 5 being a high-risk activity. The scientists agreed that precautions can be taken to make all of these activities safer.