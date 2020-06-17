Entertainment News Roundup: Emmy Awards to go ahead, host Jimmy Kimmel says still figuring out how; TV viewers seek out '13th' and other stories about race amid protests and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Emmy Awards to go ahead, host Jimmy Kimmel says still figuring out how

The Primetime Emmy Awards for television, one of the biggest events on the showbusiness calendar, are going ahead in September as planned with Jimmy Kimmel as host, broadcaster ABC said on Tuesday. ABC, part of Walt Disney Co, gave no details for how the Sept. 20 show, which hands out the highest honors in television, would be produced in an era when the coronavirus pandemic has forced the cancellation of multiple live events.

Hollywood restarts movie production with 'Jurassic World: Dominion' and 'Avatar'

Universal Studios said on Monday it expects to resume production in early July on "Jurassic World: Dominion" as Hollywood begins to emerge from a three-month coronavirus shutdown. Universal said it plans to get shooting on the movie underway at Pinewood Studios in England on July 6 under stringent protocols for the cast and crew to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

TV viewers seek out '13th' and other stories about race amid protests

Television series, movies, and documentaries about the experience of black people in the United States have seen a surge in viewership as public demonstrations have focused new attention on racial discrimination, according to industry data. The audience for filmmaker Ava DuVernay's 2016 documentary "13th," about mass incarceration that disproportionately affects black people, jumped more than 47 times higher over the past three weeks, streaming service Netflix Inc said on Tuesday. Millions of people watched, the company said, though it did not give a specific figure.

Trump-Comey clash coming to U.S. television - after November election

The clash between former FBI director James Comey and U.S. President Donald Trump over Russian interference in the 2016 elections is coming to television, but the drama series will be aired after Americans vote in November. Cable network Showtime said on Tuesday that "The Comey Rule," described as "an immersive, behind-the-headlines account of the historically turbulent events surrounding the 2016 presidential election and its aftermath," would be broadcast in late November.

Oscars delayed to April due to movie industry coronavirus chaos

The 2021 Oscars ceremony was moved to April from February on Monday due to the havoc caused in the movie industry by the coronavirus pandemic. The ceremony for film's highest honors will take place on April 25, 2021, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said in a statement. It had originally been scheduled for Feb. 28.

Universal Music Group launches division in Tel Aviv

Universal Music Group on Tuesday launched a new division in Tel Aviv, saying it was the first standalone operation established by a major music company in Israel. Yoram Mokady has been appointed managing director of Universal Music Israel (UMI), joining from Israeli cable provider HOT Telecommunications, where he served as vice president of content.

'Avatar' sequel resumes filming in coronavirus-free New Zealand

Filming the sequel of James Cameron's sci-fi blockbuster "Avatar" will bring hundreds of jobs and millions of dollars to New Zealand after it ended its coronavirus outbreak, the film's producer told media as production resumed on Monday. The film's crew, including director Cameron and producer Jon Landau, was given special permission to fly to New Zealand two weeks ago, even though its borders are closed to keep out the coronavirus, stirring some grumbling about unfair treatment.

Congolese fashion designer goes virtual as virus hits runway shows

U.S.-based Congolese fashion designer Anifa Mvuemba was excited about debuting her fashion line, Hanifa, at this year's New York Fashion Week. But when her show was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mvuemba got creative.

Actor's suicide sparks debate about insularity in Bollywood film industry

Indian police will probe whether an up-and-coming Bollywood actor who committed suicide at the weekend was depressed in part due to "professional rivalry," in a film industry that is dominated by big names and has been accused of being insular. Sushant Singh Rajput, a 34-year-old actor who won acclaim and fans for his roles in several top-draw films, hailed from a middle-class family with no Bollywood connections - a relative rarity in the industry.

Actress Emma Watson joins board of French Gucci owner Kering

British actress Emma Watson, famed for playing Hermione in the Harry Potter film series, and former Credit Suisse boss Tidjane Thiam are set to join the board of French luxury group Kering as it pushes to raise its profile in areas such as sustainability. Kering, behind top fashion brands like Italy's Gucci, said that Watson would chair the board's sustainability committee, which is focused on environmental matters - a growing concern for many young luxury shoppers companies want to court.