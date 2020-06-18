World News Roundup: Top U.S, China diplomats meet in Hawaii as tensions flare; Iran rejects U.S. sanctions on Syria, vows to boost trade with ally and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

China finds heavy coronavirus traces in seafood, meat sections of Beijing food market

China has found the trading sections for meat and seafood in Beijing's wholesale food market to be severely contaminated with the new coronavirus and suspects the area's low temperature and high humidity may have been contributing factors, officials said on Thursday. Their preliminary report comes as the country's capital tackles a resurgence of COVID-19 cases over the past week linked to the massive Xinfadi food center, which houses warehouses and trading halls in an area the size of nearly 160 soccer pitches.

As Mexico focuses on coronavirus, drug gang violence rises

The coronavirus is threatening to hamstring Mexico's fight against some of its most vicious drug gangs, as police and officials fall sick, security forces are diverted to guard medical centers and military barracks are converted to COVID-19 clinics. The powerful Jalisco cartel and its rivals are exploiting a security void to step up the fight for control of the drug trade in Mexico, security officials and analysts say.

German prosecutors accuse Russia of ordering murder of former Chechen rebel in Berlin

German federal prosecutors accused Russia on Thursday of ordering the killing of a former Chechen rebel in Berlin last summer and indicted a Russian man for the murder, which has severely strained diplomatic ties. German investigators have gathered enough evidence to accuse the Russian man, identified only as Vadim K., of the murder as well as the illegal possession of a weapon, prosecutors said.

Hong Kong store owner rejects call to remove protest statue

The owner of a children's clothes shop in Hong Kong has refused a request from his landlord to remove a statue celebrating anti-government protests saying he wanted to teach children about democracy and he was not violating his lease agreement. Pro-democracy protests that started a year ago have generated widespread enthusiastic support, as well as staunch opposition, in the Chinese-ruled city and there is growing concern businesses are coming under pressure to distance themselves from the movement.

From Damascus to Berlin: A Reuters journalist's quest for family reunion

It was still dark in Damascus as I walked down the stairs, my new life contained in a red suitcase. My mother stood next to the taxi door praying for my safety. My father was silent, certain that he would never see me again. I lowered the taxi window and waved to my parents until they disappeared, grieving over the separation but at the same time grateful to my exhausted old city, which had finally let me go.

Top U.S, China diplomats meet in Hawaii as tensions flare

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met China's top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, in Hawaii on Wednesday, in high-level face-to-face talks that have become rare amid tensions between the two strategic rivals. The world's two largest economies have been at loggerheads over the handling of the coronavirus pandemic and China's move to impose security legislation on Hong Kong, among multiple points of friction that have worsened this year.

Iran rejects U.S. sanctions on Syria, vows to boost trade with ally

Iran on Thursday condemned as inhumane a fresh round of U.S. sanctions against its regional ally Syria and said it would expand its trade ties with Damascus. The United States on Wednesday imposed its toughest sanctions targeting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to choke off revenue for his government and force it back to U.N.-led negotiations on ending his country's war.

Beijing's coronavirus outbreak under control, Chinese expert says

Beijing has brought its latest coronavirus outbreak under control, a Chinese medical expert said on Thursday, although the capital can still expect sporadic new cases. The city has recorded 158 infections since confirming the first on June 11 in its worst outbreak since early February, which has been traced to the sprawling wholesale food centre of Xinfadi in its southwest.

India says to join June 23 trilateral meeting with Russia, China

India will take part in a trilateral meeting with Russia and China next week, India's foreign ministry said on Thursday, days after Indian and Chinese troops clashed on a remote Himalayan border, leaving at least 20 people dead. India's foreign minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, will join the June 23 meeting, which will be held virtually, ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava told reporters in New Delhi.

Canada's NDP leader Singh kicked out of House for calling MP racist

Jagmeet Singh, the head of Canada's New Democrat Party (NDP), was ejected from the House of Commons on Wednesday after he called a member of another opposition party racist and for refusing to apologize or withdraw his comments. Singh, the first minority leader of a federal Canadian political party, was trying to secure support for a motion recognizing the existence of systemic racism in the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).