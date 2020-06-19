Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters People News Summary

Kaepernick joins Medium, will create content on race and civil rights Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick has joined the board of directors of Medium and will work on content focused on race and civil rights, the U.S.-based online publishing platform announced on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 19-06-2020 02:29 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 02:29 IST
Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Kelly Clarkson, Zac Efron to get stars on Hollywood Walk of Fame

"American Idol" winner Kelly Clarkson, actor Zac Efron and British star Benedict Cumberbatch are among celebrities who will be getting a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame in 2021. Shia LaBeouf, Missy Elliott and "American Pie" singer-songwriter Don McLean were also among the 35 stars of film, television and music announced for the honor on Thursday by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which administers the tourist attraction. U.S. actor Danny Masterson charged with raping three women

"That 70s Show" actor Danny Masterson has been charged with raping three women in separate incidents in 2001 and 2003, the Los Angeles District Attorney's office said on Wednesday. The District Attorney's Office said in a statement that it had declined to file sexual assault charges against Masterson in two other cases because of insufficient evidence and because of the statute of limitations. Kaepernick joins Medium, will create content on race and civil rights

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick has joined the board of directors of Medium and will work on content focused on race and civil rights, the U.S.-based online publishing platform announced on Thursday. Kaepernick, who sparked a national debate when he protested against racial injustice by kneeling https://www.reuters.com/article/us-nfl-kaepernick-sit/nfls-kaepernick-kneels-during-national-anthem-continuing-protest-idUSKCN11806U as the U.S. national anthem played during a game, will be publishing across Medium's platform and sharing thoughts on anti-Black racism in society, the company said.

TRENDING

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

Toyota Finance NZ revs up efficiencies after implementing intelligent automation

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Videos

Latest News

Health News Roundup: China finds heavy coronavirus traces in seafood; U.S. CDC reports 2,155,572 and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.China finds heavy coronavirus traces in seafood, meat sections of Beijing food marketChina has found the trading sections for meat and seafood in Beijings wholesale food market to be seve...

Facebook takes down Trump campaign ads for violating policies against 'organised hate'

Facebook on Thursday local time deactivated dozens of advertisements placed by US President Donald Trumps re-election campaign, including a symbol once used by the Nazis to designate political prisoners in concentration camps, which the com...

Entertainment News Roundup: Hong Kong's Disneyland reopens after five-month COVID break; Grief over virus death sets Hungarian artist and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Hong Kongs Disneyland reopens after five-month coronavirus breakHong Kongs loss-making Disneyland theme park reopened on Thursday to a limited number of local visitors and with en...

UK PM to announce deals for 'air bridges' with few countries on June 29 -Telegraph

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce on June 29 that agreements have been reached for air bridges with a small number countries with low levels of the coronavirus outbreak, the Daily Telegraph newspaper reported on T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020