People News Roundup: U.S. actor Danny Masterson charged with raping three women; Kaepernick joins Medium, will create content on race and civil rights and more

Kaepernick joins Medium, will create content on race and civil rights Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick has joined the board of directors of Medium and will work on content focused on race and civil rights, the U.S.-based online publishing platform announced on Thursday.

Updated: 19-06-2020 10:40 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 10:27 IST
Representative Image

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Kelly Clarkson, Zac Efron to get stars on Hollywood Walk of Fame

"American Idol" winner Kelly Clarkson, actor Zac Efron, and British star Benedict Cumberbatch are among celebrities who will be getting a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame in 2021. Shia LaBeouf, Missy Elliott, and "American Pie" singer-songwriter Don McLean were also among the 35 stars of film, television, and music announced for the honor on Thursday by Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which administers the tourist attraction.

U.S. actor Danny Masterson charged with raping three women

"That 70s Show" actor Danny Masterson has been charged with raping three women in separate incidents in 2001 and 2003, the Los Angeles District Attorney's office said on Wednesday. The District Attorney's Office said in a statement that it had declined to file sexual assault charges against Masterson in two other cases because of insufficient evidence and because of the statute of limitations.

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick has joined the board of directors of Medium and will work on content focused on race and civil rights, the U.S.-based online publishing platform announced on Thursday. Kaepernick, who sparked a national debate when he protested against racial injustice by kneeling https://www.reuters.com/article/us-nfl-kaepernick-sit/nfls-kaepernick-kneels-during-national-anthem-continuing-protest-idUSKCN11806U as the U.S. national anthem played during a game, will be publishing across Medium's platform and sharing thoughts on anti-Black racism in society, the company said.

