Entertainment News Roundup: 'Into the Wild' bus removed from Alaska trail for safety concerns; Hong Kong's Disneyland reopens after five-month coronavirus break and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'Into the Wild' bus removed from Alaska trail for safety concerns

The "Into the Wild" bus is no longer in the wild. Alaska officials on Thursday airlifted from a remote trail outside Denali National Park the wrecked bus made famous by the 1996 book and 2007 movie "Into the Wild," removing an object that drew hundreds of fans and sightseers.

Hong Kong's Disneyland reopens after five-month coronavirus break

Hong Kong's loss-making Disneyland theme park reopened on Thursday to a limited number of local visitors and with enhanced health measures after the coronavirus outbreak forced it to close in late January. In contrast to major outbreaks seen in other big cities around the world, Hong Kong has reported a relatively small number of infections, recording 1,121 cases and four deaths. The border remains virtually shut but life is slowly returning to normal.

Grief over virus deaths sets Hungarian artist on darker course

Hungarian artist Jozsef Szurcsik lost four of his friends in a matter of weeks to COVID-19 and the tremendous pain and grief he feels have transformed his art. Szurcsik, who teaches at the Hungarian University of Fine Arts and is one of the country's top contemporary artists, has always tried to reflect on the relationship between the human soul and the landscape in his often surreal paintings.

Kelly Clarkson, Zac Efron to get stars on Hollywood Walk of Fame

"American Idol" winner Kelly Clarkson, actor Zac Efron, and British star Benedict Cumberbatch are among celebrities who will be getting a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame in 2021. Shia LaBeouf, Missy Elliott, and "American Pie" singer-songwriter Don McLean were also among the 35 stars of film, television and music announced for the honor on Thursday by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which administers the tourist attraction.

Vera Lynn, voice of hope in wartime Britain, dies at 103

Vera Lynn, the singer who became a symbol of hope in Britain during World War Two and again during the coronavirus pandemic with her song "We'll Meet Again", died at the age of 103 on Thursday. Known as the Forces' Sweetheart, Lynn struck a chord with soldiers fighting overseas and with the public back home through her performances and records, including "The White Cliffs of Dover".

Locked-down puppeteer brings her characters to life in Madrid flat

Madrid-based Colombian actress and puppeteer Yohana Yara has been using her time in lockdown filming puppet shows on her balcony and creating an online fan base for her characters. Just two months after she moved to the Spanish capital the country went into lockdown, depriving her and thousands of others who work in the arts of a job and shattering her plans for 2020.

AMC Entertainment to reopen 450 U.S. theaters on July 15

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc said on Thursday it plans to reopen theaters at about 450 locations in the United States on July 15 and expects returning to full seating capacity around Thanksgiving. The world's largest movie theater operator also said it would reopen the remaining 150 theaters in the country in time for opening of Walt Disney Co's "Mulan" on July 24 and Warner Bros.' July 31 release of "Tenet" .

DC superheroes coming to your headphones as Spotify signs podcast deal

Podcasts featuring Batman, Wonder Woman and Superman will soon stream on Spotify as the Swedish music streaming company has signed a deal with AT&T Inc's Warner Bros and DC Entertainment. Warner and DC will produce and distribute an original slate of narrative scripted podcasts exclusively for the streaming service, Spotify Technology SA said in a statement https://bit.ly/2AN1uKu.

Lebanese film director keeps faith after COVID-19 dashes Cannes dreams

Many directors would have been devastated when their plans to show their first feature at the Cannes Film Festival were wrecked by the spread of COVID-19. But Lebanon's Jimmy Keyrouz said he took heart from the themes of his movie "Broken Keys", which tells its own story of finding hope in the midst of disaster.

From Asia to Africa, 'Sesame Street' special tackles coronavirus pandemic

Elmo, Cookie Monster and Muppets from Asia and the Middle East are joining forces for a special episode of "Sesame Street" aimed at helping kids cope with a world turned upside down by the coronavirus pandemic. "Elmo's World News," airing over the next few weeks in 13 languages across Latin America, sub-Saharan Africa, Asia, and the Middle East, will share activities, play, and advice on how to manage "big feelings" like frustration and sadness.