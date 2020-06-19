Left Menu
Kaepernick joins Medium, will create content on race and civil rights Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick has joined the board of directors of Medium and will work on content focused on race and civil rights, the U.S.-based online publishing platform announced on Thursday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-06-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 18:27 IST
People News Roundup: Kelly Clarkson, Zac Efron to get stars on Hollywood Walk of Fame; U.S. actor Danny Masterson charged with raping three women and more
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Kelly Clarkson, Zac Efron to get stars on Hollywood Walk of Fame

"American Idol" winner Kelly Clarkson, actor Zac Efron, and British star Benedict Cumberbatch are among celebrities who will be getting a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame in 2021. Shia LaBeouf, Missy Elliott, and "American Pie" singer-songwriter Don McLean were also among the 35 stars of film, television and music announced for the honor on Thursday by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which administers the tourist attraction.

U.S. actor Danny Masterson charged with raping three women

"That 70s Show" actor Danny Masterson has been charged with raping three women in separate incidents in 2001 and 2003, the Los Angeles District Attorney's office said on Wednesday. The District Attorney's Office said in a statement that it had declined to file sexual assault charges against Masterson in two other cases because of insufficient evidence and because of the statute of limitations.

Kaepernick joins Medium, will create content on race and civil rights

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick has joined the board of directors of Medium and will work on content focused on race and civil rights, the U.S.-based online publishing platform announced on Thursday. Kaepernick, who sparked a national debate when he protested against racial injustice by kneeling https://www.reuters.com/article/us-nfl-kaepernick-sit/nfls-kaepernick-kneels-during-national-anthem-continuing-protest-idUSKCN11806U as the U.S. national anthem played during a game, will be publishing across Medium's platform and sharing thoughts on anti-Black racism in society, the company said.

Latest News

Spain adds backlog of over 1,000 virus deaths

Spain is adding more than 1,000 more fatalities to its coronavirus death toll in the first update in nearly two weeks after officials revised a backlog of inconsistent data. At least 28,313 people have died through Friday with a COVID-19 di...

Was there intelligence failure on situation along LAC with China: Sonia asks govt at all-party meet

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday asked the government whether there was any intelligence failure on the situation along the LAC where 20 army personnel were killed in a violent face-off with Chinese troops and sought an assurance f...

Wirecard CEO exits as search for missing billions hits dead end in Asia

Wirecards chief executive quit on Friday as the German payments firms search for 2.1 billion of missing cash hit a dead end in the Philippines and it scrambled to secure a financial lifeline from its banks.Markus Braun, who built Wirecard i...

HC refuses stay on govt decision for requisition of Eros Grand hotel as COVID hospital

The Delhi High Court has refused to stay the AAP governments decision to requisition a property of the luxurious Eros Grand Resorts and Hotels Pvt Ltd for converting it into an extended COVID-19 hospital, saying there has been extraordinary...
