Entertainment News Roundup: Kelly Clarkson, Zac Efron to get stars on Hollywood Walk of Fame; Live gigs in Britain are back - but you'll need a car and more

'Into the Wild' bus removed from Alaska trail for safety concerns

The "Into the Wild" bus is no longer in the wild. Alaska officials on Thursday airlifted from a remote trail outside Denali National Park the wrecked bus made famous by the 1996 book and 2007 movie "Into the Wild," removing an object that drew hundreds of fans and sightseers.

Live gigs in Britain are back - but you'll need a car

There won't be any moshing going on, but entertainment company Live Nation Entertainment is rolling out a series of gigs across the UK where fans can be together to get their fix of live events from the safety of their own designated area. Known for staging A list music stars' concerts and festivals such as Wireless and Reading and Leeds, Live Nation says artists just want to get back on stage and they hope 'Utilita Life From The Drive-In' will be a way they can do just that.

Kelly Clarkson, Zac Efron to get stars on Hollywood Walk of Fame

"American Idol" winner Kelly Clarkson, actor Zac Efron, and British star Benedict Cumberbatch are among celebrities who will be getting a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame in 2021. Shia LaBeouf, Missy Elliott, and "American Pie" singer-songwriter Don McLean were also among the 35 stars of film, television, and music announced for the honor on Thursday by Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which administers the tourist attraction.

Vera Lynn, voice of hope in wartime Britain, dies at 103

Vera Lynn, the singer who became a symbol of hope in Britain during World War Two and again during the coronavirus pandemic with her song "We'll Meet Again", died at the age of 103 on Thursday. Known as the Forces' Sweetheart, Lynn struck a chord with soldiers fighting overseas and with the public back home through her performances and records, including "The White Cliffs of Dover".

After backlash, AMC says it will require masks at all U.S. theaters

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc said Friday it will require guests to wear face masks at all of its U.S. movie theaters when they reopen in July, a reversal of a policy from a day earlier that prompted a swift backlash. Regal Cinemas, owned by Cineworld Group Plc, also said it would mandate masks for employees and customers to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

DC superheroes coming to your headphones as Spotify signs podcast deal

Podcasts featuring Batman, Wonder Woman, and Superman will soon stream on Spotify as the Swedish music streaming company has signed a deal with AT&T Inc's Warner Bros and DC Entertainment. Warner and DC will produce and distribute an original slate of narrative scripted podcasts exclusively for the streaming service, Spotify Technology SA said in a statement.

British actor Ian Holm dies at 88

British actor Ian Holm, best known for his roles in "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy and "Alien", has died aged 88, the Guardian newspaper said on Friday. The actor, who received an Oscar nomination for his performance in the 1981 film "Chariots of Fire" , had died from a Parkinson's related illness, the paper said.

Lebanese film director keeps faith after COVID-19 dashes Cannes dreams

Many directors would have been devastated when their plans to show their first feature at the Cannes Film Festival were wrecked by the spread of COVID-19. But Lebanon's Jimmy Keyrouz said he took heart from the themes of his movie "Broken Keys", which tells its own story of finding hope in the midst of disaster.

Dutch soccer players boycott TV show over Black Pete remarks

The Dutch men's and women's national football team players said on Friday they would no longer grant interviews to a popular TV show due to remarks made by a commentator mocking an anti-racism protester. In a statement first published on Twitter by men's team captain Virgil van Dijk, the players said they would no longer speak with the Veronica Inside program after the host compared a prominent Dutch black activist to "Black Pete".