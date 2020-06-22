Left Menu
Evil Geniuses topple MIBR to win BLAST Spring Americas

His plus-16 differential on Inferno wasn't enough to extend the match, even though MIBR did hold leads of 11-9 and 14-13. Evil Geniuses avenged a 2-1 loss to MIBR in Friday's upper-bracket final and won the $160,000 first prize, as well as 1,600 BLAST Premier points and a berth in the $1.5 million BLAST Premier: Global Final 2020, scheduled for next January.

Reuters | Updated: 22-06-2020 07:51 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 07:51 IST
Evil Geniuses swept MIBR on Sunday to win the grand final of the BLAST Premier: Spring 2020 American Finals. EG held off an MIBR rally from a 15-6 deficit in the first game to post a 16-14 win on Dust2 to take an early lead. They closed out the best-of-three match with a 19-15 overtime win on Inferno.

Bulgaria's Tsvetelin "CeRq" Dimitrov led Evil Geniuses with 54 kills and a plus-16 kill-death differential. The only other teammate with a positive kill-death differential was Canadian Peter "stanislaw" Jarguz at plus-2. The All-Brazilian MIBR squad was led by Epitacio "TACO" de Melo's 50 kills and plus-8 K-D differential. His plus-16 differential on Inferno wasn't enough to extend the match, even though MIBR did hold leads of 11-9 and 14-13.

Evil Geniuses avenged a 2-1 loss to MIBR in Friday's upper-bracket final and won the $160,000 first prize, as well as 1,600 BLAST Premier points and a berth in the $1.5 million BLAST Premier: Global Final 2020, scheduled for next January. This $250,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event featured four teams competing for prizes.

The BLAST Premier Spring Finals, a $750,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, was originally scheduled to be played in Moscow, but it was moved online and split into two regions due to the coronavirus pandemic. "It isn't the same feeling as being at an event, on a stage, but it still is a big win for us," American Tarik "tarik" Celik said on HLTV.org after the match. "We've been working really hard, and I think we are all extremely happy with the way that we played at this event."

The eight-team, $500,000 European region, was decided Sunday, with Complexity Gaming pulling off a reverse sweep to beat Team Vitality 2-1. Complexity took home $335,000, and both teams earned a spot in the Global Final. BLAST Premier: Spring 2020 American Finals prize pool, with money and BLAST Premier points:

1. $160,000, 1,600 points -- Evil Geniuses 2. $65,000, 800 points -- MIBR

3. $15,000, 600 points -- FURIA Esports 4. $10,000, 400 points -- Team Liquid

--Field Level Media

