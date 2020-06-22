US Domestic News Roundup: Britain reels from latest terrorism-linked stabbing, American among dead; Police probing second reported shooting in Seattle protest zone and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

New York police officer suspended after apparent chokehold incident caught on video

A New York police officer was suspended on Sunday after a video posted online appeared to show him putting a Black man in a chokehold during an arrest. The New York Police Department banned the use of chokeholds in 1993.

Britain reels from latest terrorism-linked stabbing, American among dead

The English town of Reading held a minute's silence on Monday for the victims of a stabbing that killed three people including an American in the latest terrorism-linked attack. Three people were also hospitalised after a man wielding a five-inch knife went on the rampage in a park on Saturday, randomly stabbing people enjoying a sunny, summer evening.

Trump opposed to removing Theodore Roosevelt's statue from outside Museum of Natural History

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he opposed removing the towering statue of Theodore Roosevelt from outside New York City's American Museum of Natural History. The move was announced by the museum on Sunday and comes amid anti-racism protests across the United States and the world after the death of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, in police custody on May 25 in the United States.

Police probing second reported shooting in Seattle protest zone

Seattle police said they were investigating a reported shooting inside the Capital Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) zone in what would be the second such incident there in the past 48 hours. In the earlier shooting, a teenager was killed and another person wounded on Saturday in the part of the city occupied by activists protesting against police brutality and racial inequality across the United States.

Life Care fired staffer who revealed nursing home nightmare to Reuters

A nursing home owned by Life Care Centers of America Inc has fired one nurse and banned another from the premises after the two were quoted in a Reuters investigation detailing horrific conditions, a staff exodus and a botched management response to the facility's deadly COVID-19 outbreak. Life Care terminated one of the nurses, Colleen Lelievre, last week after managers at the Littleton, Massachusetts, home accused her of making clerical errors involving narcotics for residents. She said she had not been told of any issues until June 12, two days after publication of the Reuters report. Another nurse, Lisa Harmon, said a manager barred her from the building the same day, without explaining why.

Impeaching U.S. Attorney General Barr 'waste of time', top Democrat Nadler says

U.S. Attorney General William Barr deserves to be impeached over the firing of a federal prosecutor investigating President Donald Trump's lawyer but the effort would be a "waste of time," a leading Democratic lawmaker said on Sunday. Jerrold Nadler, the House Judiciary chairman who helped lead Trump's impeachment hearings last year, told CNN's "State of the Union" the Republican-led Senate would block any such effort.

TikTok users, K-pop fans say they helped sabotage Trump rally with false registrations

TikTok users and fans of Korean pop music took partial credit for inflating attendance expectations at a less-than-full arena at President Donald Trump's first political rally in months, held in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday. Social media users on platforms including the popular video-sharing app have said they completed the free online registration for the rally with no intention of going.

White House adviser Kevin Hassett to leave this summer: Axios

White House adviser Kevin Hassett will leave the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump this summer, Axios reported https://bit.ly/2Npsi61 on Monday, citing two officials. Hassett had returned as an adviser earlier this year to help the Trump administration tackle the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.

South Korea says Bolton's memoir on Trump-Kim summit is distorted

Accounts by former U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton of discussions between leaders of the United States and the two Koreas in his upcoming book are inaccurate and distorted, South Korea said on Monday. Bolton gives details in the book of conversations before and after three meetings between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, including how their second summit in Vietnam fell apart.

Public to honor Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta as family mourns after police shooting

A public viewing for Rayshard Brooks, the Black man shot in the back by an Atlanta police officer outside a Wendy's restaurant, is planned for Monday at the city's Ebenezer Baptist Church, with a private funeral to follow the next day. Brooks' June 12 death at the hands of officers who were called to the scene because he had fallen asleep in his car further heightened tensions over police brutality and racism in American policing that had been burning since the killing of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis in late May.