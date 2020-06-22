Left Menu
Development News Edition

US Domestic News Roundup: Britain reels from latest terrorism-linked stabbing, American among dead; Police probing second reported shooting in Seattle protest zone and more

Trump opposed to removing Theodore Roosevelt's statue from outside Museum of Natural History U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he opposed removing the towering statue of Theodore Roosevelt from outside New York City's American Museum of Natural History.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-06-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 18:29 IST
US Domestic News Roundup: Britain reels from latest terrorism-linked stabbing, American among dead; Police probing second reported shooting in Seattle protest zone and more
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

New York police officer suspended after apparent chokehold incident caught on video

A New York police officer was suspended on Sunday after a video posted online appeared to show him putting a Black man in a chokehold during an arrest. The New York Police Department banned the use of chokeholds in 1993.

Britain reels from latest terrorism-linked stabbing, American among dead

The English town of Reading held a minute's silence on Monday for the victims of a stabbing that killed three people including an American in the latest terrorism-linked attack. Three people were also hospitalised after a man wielding a five-inch knife went on the rampage in a park on Saturday, randomly stabbing people enjoying a sunny, summer evening.

Trump opposed to removing Theodore Roosevelt's statue from outside Museum of Natural History

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he opposed removing the towering statue of Theodore Roosevelt from outside New York City's American Museum of Natural History. The move was announced by the museum on Sunday and comes amid anti-racism protests across the United States and the world after the death of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, in police custody on May 25 in the United States.

Police probing second reported shooting in Seattle protest zone

Seattle police said they were investigating a reported shooting inside the Capital Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) zone in what would be the second such incident there in the past 48 hours. In the earlier shooting, a teenager was killed and another person wounded on Saturday in the part of the city occupied by activists protesting against police brutality and racial inequality across the United States.

Life Care fired staffer who revealed nursing home nightmare to Reuters

A nursing home owned by Life Care Centers of America Inc has fired one nurse and banned another from the premises after the two were quoted in a Reuters investigation detailing horrific conditions, a staff exodus and a botched management response to the facility's deadly COVID-19 outbreak. Life Care terminated one of the nurses, Colleen Lelievre, last week after managers at the Littleton, Massachusetts, home accused her of making clerical errors involving narcotics for residents. She said she had not been told of any issues until June 12, two days after publication of the Reuters report. Another nurse, Lisa Harmon, said a manager barred her from the building the same day, without explaining why.

Impeaching U.S. Attorney General Barr 'waste of time', top Democrat Nadler says

U.S. Attorney General William Barr deserves to be impeached over the firing of a federal prosecutor investigating President Donald Trump's lawyer but the effort would be a "waste of time," a leading Democratic lawmaker said on Sunday. Jerrold Nadler, the House Judiciary chairman who helped lead Trump's impeachment hearings last year, told CNN's "State of the Union" the Republican-led Senate would block any such effort.

TikTok users, K-pop fans say they helped sabotage Trump rally with false registrations

TikTok users and fans of Korean pop music took partial credit for inflating attendance expectations at a less-than-full arena at President Donald Trump's first political rally in months, held in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday. Social media users on platforms including the popular video-sharing app have said they completed the free online registration for the rally with no intention of going.

White House adviser Kevin Hassett to leave this summer: Axios

White House adviser Kevin Hassett will leave the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump this summer, Axios reported https://bit.ly/2Npsi61 on Monday, citing two officials. Hassett had returned as an adviser earlier this year to help the Trump administration tackle the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.

South Korea says Bolton's memoir on Trump-Kim summit is distorted

Accounts by former U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton of discussions between leaders of the United States and the two Koreas in his upcoming book are inaccurate and distorted, South Korea said on Monday. Bolton gives details in the book of conversations before and after three meetings between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, including how their second summit in Vietnam fell apart.

Public to honor Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta as family mourns after police shooting

A public viewing for Rayshard Brooks, the Black man shot in the back by an Atlanta police officer outside a Wendy's restaurant, is planned for Monday at the city's Ebenezer Baptist Church, with a private funeral to follow the next day. Brooks' June 12 death at the hands of officers who were called to the scene because he had fallen asleep in his car further heightened tensions over police brutality and racism in American policing that had been burning since the killing of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis in late May.

TRENDING

HIGHLIGHTS

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Highest single-day spike of 69 COVID-19 cases in Nagaland; tally rises to 280

Nagaland on Monday reported its highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with 69 new infections, taking the states tally to 280, Health and Family Welfare Minister S Pangnyu Phom said. The last highest single-day spike of coronavirus ca...

India's Permanent status on Washington Accord extended for 6 years: Ramesh Pokhriyal

Union Minister for Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Monday informed that Indias permanent status on the Washington Accord, which facilitates the mobility of engineering graduates and professionals at the international ...

No second wave of coronavirus - U.S. White House adviser Kudlow

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Monday there is no second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, even though there are some flare-ups in states such as Florida, and it is unlikely there will be widespread shutdowns across the c...

WRAPUP 3-India, China commanders meet after border clash amid calls for boycott of Chinese goods

Indian and Chinese military commanders met on Monday to try to ease tensions at their disputed Himalayan border as the public mood hardened in India for a military and economic riposte following the worst clash in more than five decades.Maj...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020