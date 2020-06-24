Left Menu
Development News Edition

Taiwan's Chiang Kai-shek statues draw curious crowds - and controversy

"Taiwan is quite special in that around half of people really support what the two Chiangs did in the past, so if we want to get rid of the symbols of authoritarianism these people could come out and protest," Lin told Reuters. In the past few years some statues have been daubed with paint, often around the anniversary of a 1947 anti-government uprising, generally seen as the start of Chiang's "white terror" campaign against dissent in Taiwan.

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2020 09:21 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 09:21 IST
Taiwan's Chiang Kai-shek statues draw curious crowds - and controversy

Unwanted for public spaces elsewhere in Taiwan, some 200 statues of the late autocratic leader Chiang Kai-shek stand in the quiet sanctuary of a park surrounding his mausoleum in the north of the island.

Chiang Kai-shek was lauded in life as an anti-communist hero, especially in the United States, and there are still more than 1,000 Chiang statues in public places around Taiwan. But attitudes towards him on the proudly democratic island have become more conflicted. Chiang's defeated Nationalist government fled to Taiwan after losing the Chinese civil in 1949.

During the Cold War, he was backed strongly by the United States, and some Taiwanese still view him positively for standing up to Mao Zedong's communism. But, many others revile him as a despot who imprisoned and killed opponents during a reign of terror. When he died in 1975, his son Chiang Ching-kuo took over and began tentative steps towards more political openness.

Yvon Lin, 36, a Taipei city councillor for the small New Power Party, which supports Taiwan's formal independence, said the question of what to do with statues of the Chiangs was problematical as they were such polarising figures. "Taiwan is quite special in that around half of people really support what the two Chiangs did in the past, so if we want to get rid of the symbols of authoritarianism these people could come out and protest," Lin told Reuters.

In the past few years some statues have been daubed with paint, often around the anniversary of a 1947 anti-government uprising, generally seen as the start of Chiang's "white terror" campaign against dissent in Taiwan. His Nationalists took control of the island from Japan in 1945 at the end of World War Two.

Nowadays, at the mausoleum in Taoyuan, outside Taipei, tourists pose for pictures as they gather round the statues depicting Chiang in various roles, from kindly father figure, to wise scholar, to military commander. Just as the Black Lives Matter movement has inspired a debate in Western countries over what to do with statues of people connected with the slave trade, Taiwan has also been coming to terms with a checkered history.

Under 2017's Act on Promoting Transitional Justice, symbols of Taiwan's authoritarian era are supposed to be removed, renamed or "handled in other ways". Yet enforcement is not specified, leaving local governments to make their own decisions.

Taiwan independence protesters threw red paid on Chiang's sarcophagus at the mausoleum two years ago, something visitor Lin He-sheng expressed regret about. "I don't think there's a need to be like that with someone who has died," Lin told Reuters at the statue park. "You should look at his positive side. A person is not necessarily only about the negative."

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

Science News Roundup: Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day of the year; Frigid dwarf planet Pluto may have started out its life as a hothead and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Australia reports first COVID-19 death in more than a month

Australias second most populous state on Wednesday said a man in his 80s died overnight from the coronavirus, the countrys first death from the virus in more than a month, as the state logged a double digit rise in cases for the eighth stra...

A 'royal' dynasty, its courtiers have grand delusions of opposition being about one family: BJP prez J P Nadda in attack on Gandhi family.

A royal dynasty, its courtiers have grand delusions of opposition being about one family BJP prez J P Nadda in attack on Gandhi family....

In conflict-hit countries, coronavirus testing may not reach women

By Nellie Peyton WASHINGTON, June 24 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Big gaps between the number of male and female coronavirus cases in parts of Africa and the Middle East suggest that women may be struggling to access testing or care, an aid...

Richard Armitage to lead 'Now & Then' adaptation

The Hobbit series star Richard Armitage will be playing the lead role in the upcoming movie, Now ThenBased on William Corletts award-winning novel of the same name, the film will be directed by filmmaker Adrian Noble, best known for Vaness...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020