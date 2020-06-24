Entertainment News Roundup: Black artists call on Hollywood to prove Black Lives Matter; Disney+ to debut in eight more countries in Europe and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Black artists call on Hollywood to prove Black Lives Matter

More than 300 Black actors and filmmakers, including Idris Elba, Queen Latifah, and Billy Porter, on Tuesday, asked Hollywood to divest in the police and invest in anti-racist content. An open letter addressed to "Our Allies in Hollywood" attacked what it called the industry's "legacy of white supremacy" and said Hollywood "encourages the epidemic of police violence and culture of anti-Blackness."

Disney+ to debut in eight more countries in Europe

Walt Disney Co said on Tuesday it would launch Disney+ in eight more countries in Europe, as millions of people stuck at home due to coronavirus-induced restrictions turn to stream services for entertainment. Disney+ will debut in Portugal, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Iceland, Belgium, and Luxembourg on Sept. 15, the home of Mickey Mouse said.

Tokyo Disney Resort to reopen on July 1, says operator

Tokyo Disney Resort operator Oriental Land said on Tuesday it will reopen its parks on July 1 with visitor numbers restricted as a coronavirus countermeasure. Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea were closed in late February as coronavirus cases rose in Tokyo and its surrounding prefectures, with businesses gradually reopening in recent weeks.

Golden Globes follow Oscars with coronavirus delays to 2021 award shows

The Golden Globes on Monday postponed its 2021 ceremony for film and television, after a two-month delay to the Oscars, in Hollywood's latest awards calendar shuffle caused by the coronavirus epidemic. The Golden Globes ceremony, which kicks off Hollywood's awards season, will take place on Feb. 28 instead of its usual slot on the first Sunday in January, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which hands out the trophies, said in a statement.

TV show on Trump-Comey clash now likely to air before November election

A television show about the clash between former FBI director James Comey and U.S. President Donald Trump over Russian interference in the 2016 election is now likely to air before Americans vote again in November, cable channel Showtime said on Tuesday. "The Comey Rule," described as a "behind-the-headlines account of the historically turbulent events surrounding the 2016 presidential election and its aftermath," was initially given a late November broadcast date last week.

Popular Turkish TV drama inspires statues in Pakistan

Residents of the Pakistani city of Lahore have erected statues to commemorate a medieval Turkish leader, a sign of the growing popularity, and cultural impact, of a television series imported from Turkey depicting the origins of the Ottoman Empire. The series, Ertugrul Gazi, which ran in Turkey until 2019, is loosely based on the story of a 13th century nomadic Turkic tribal leader who confronted Mongols, Crusaders, and Byzantine rulers in what is now Syria and Turkey.

Rock band Queen get postage stamp of approval

British postage stamps which often portray the monarch will honor a different Queen in a new Royal Mail series - the veteran rock band that is celebrating its 50th anniversary. The set of 13 stamps on sale next month will feature artwork from their most popular album covers, images from the band's extravagant live performances and their first studio photoshoot in 1974.

Global K-pop fans emerge as political force, but some in South Korea worry

Some tech-savvy followers of K-pop music have emerged as increasingly active players in American politics, but in the birthplace of the genre, South Korean fans are wary that their favorite artists will be pulled into foreign partisan fights. Fans of Korean pop artists, including the widely popular BTS, have rallied around major U.S. political movements in recent weeks, using their online communities and mobile apps to encourage participation and donations.

Porn star Ron Jeremy charged with rape and sexual assault

Adult film star Ron Jeremy was charged with raping three women and sexually assaulting a fourth in incidents in West Hollywood from 2014 to 2019, the Los Angeles County district attorney said on Tuesday. Jeremy, 67, is among the biggest names in the pornography industry, having appeared in more than 2,000 adult films starting in the 1970s.

Justin Bieber says sexual assault accusation 'factually impossible'

Singer Justin Bieber has denied an accusation he sexually assaulted a woman in 2014, producing receipts and other evidence he said made it "factually impossible" he was staying in the Texas hotel where the incident is alleged to have taken place. "There is no truth to this story," the Canadian pop star, 26, wrote in a lengthy series of Twitter posts on Sunday. He said he would be taking legal action.