Left Menu
Development News Edition

People news Roundup: Porn star Ron Jeremy charged with rape and sexual assault and more

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2020 18:45 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 18:30 IST
People news Roundup: Porn star Ron Jeremy charged with rape and sexual assault and more
Representative Image

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Porn star Ron Jeremy charged with rape and sexual assault

Adult film star Ron Jeremy was charged with raping three women and sexually assaulting a fourth in incidents in West Hollywood from 2014 to 2019, the Los Angeles County district attorney said on Tuesday. Jeremy, 67, is among the biggest names in the pornography industry, having appeared in more than 2,000 adult films starting in the 1970s.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Law & order situation deteriorated under Gehlot: Rajasthan BJP chief

The law and order situation has deteriorated under the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlots rule, alleged Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Wednesday. He said earlier people trusted police as criminals feared them. Now criminals are ope...

Jamiat hails Saudi govt's decision to hold Haj with 'limited people'

Prominent Muslim body Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on Wednesday hailed Saudi Arabias decision to go ahead with Haj 2020 with a limited number of people, saying it has come as a relief for Muslims who were fearing that it will be altogether suspended...

It was emphasised both sides should strictly respect and observe Line of Actual Control: MEA on diplomatic talks with China on border issue.

It was emphasised both sides should strictly respect and observe Line of Actual Control MEA on diplomatic talks with China on border issue....

Science News Roundup: China puts final satellite into orbit to try to rival GPS network; Frigid dwarf planet Pluto may have started out its life as a hothead and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Virgin Galactic, NASA to develop program for private missions to space stationBillionaire Richard Bransons Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc said on Monday it has signed up with NASA to devel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020